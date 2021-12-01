MURRAY – A local man has been charged with criminal trespass after complaints at a local business.
According to a news release from the Murray Police Department, the department has recently been investigating reports of a subject approaching shoppers in Murray’s Walmart. The subject has allegedly been approaching families, and MPD said it had received several complaints on the individual.
On Saturday, Nov. 21, MPD identified the subject as William Schmehr of Calloway County. Walmart management also requested that Schmehr be trespassed from Walmart property, so he was issued a trespass order at that time. MPD said that on Saturday, Nov. 27, Schmehr was again observed by officers walking into Walmart. He was then arrested and charged with criminal trespassing in the third degree.
MPD said it would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
