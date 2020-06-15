POTTERTOWN — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said a Calloway County man was arrested Friday night on charges that he was driving while under the influence after he was involved in a wreck in eastern Calloway County.
CCSO Deputy Jon Michael Hill said Anthony Davis, 22, was taken to the Calloway County Jail in Murray after being arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of what he reported was a combination hard liquor, methamphetamine and sleeping pills. This came after the wreck that occurred in the 3000 block of Pottertown Road (KY 280) about two miles from the Pottertown community east of Murray.
CCSO was dispatched to the scene at about 7:45 Friday night, along with Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
Upon arrival, Hill said he found a pickup truck that was covered in mud on the driver’s side and was resting crossways on the road with the front of the vehicle hanging over a deep ditch. He said he learned from the driver that he had been headed south on Pottertown Road and had entered a sweeping curve, where he lost control of the vehicle.
Hill said the truck drifted to the opposite lane of traffic and its driver’s side tires left the road. This caused the truck to move into the ditch, where it became perpendicular to the ditch, accounting for the mud, before coming to a stop just south of the curve, facing the ditch.
Hill also said other charges were levied, including operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license (in both Kentucky and Tennessee), operating a vehicle with expired registration tags and no insurance. Davis remains in the jail.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
