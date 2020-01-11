MURRAY — The search for a Calloway County man accused of assaulting a Marshall County woman and kidnapping her five-month old child came to a close Friday morning and resulted in two other arrests.
According to a press release from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department, Marshall County Deputies received information that Ryan Schoppe, 29, of Murray, was staying at a residence in Murray. Deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Murray Police Department went to the residence.
“All three agencies got together and went over to the residence where he was,” said Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger. “They made entry, and Schoppe was found in the basement hiding in a crawl space. He was taken into custody, and they had seen some drugs in the residence, so they got a search warrant.”
Schoppe was arrested and charged with kidnapping, burglary first-degree, first-degree strangulation, two counts of fourth-degree assault domestic violence, theft by unlawful taking (automobile), theft by unlawful taking (over $500 but less than $10,000), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and trafficking marijuana-firearm enhanced.
In addition to Schoppe, Linzey Banks, 29, of Murray was charged with trafficking in controlled substance-methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and hindering prosecution.
Cameron Ditto, 26, of Paducah was charged with trafficking in controlled substance-methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All three individuals were lodged in the Calloway County Detention Center. The investigation is continuing by CCSO Chief Deputy Nicky Knight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.