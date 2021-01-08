MURRAY — A woman accused of causing the death of a man in late 2019 was unable to attend her court appearance Thursday.
Deneyar Kim Puckett, 58, was scheduled to appear in a virtually-conducted session in Calloway Circuit Court Thursday afternoon, but it was reported that she had been taken to a hospital. Judge James T. Jameson said the reason was that she had contracted COVID-19. She has been incarcerated at the Calloway County Jail since her arrest.
Puckett was scheduled to appear on charges of murder/domestic violence and burglary in the second degree, stemming from an alleged incident in November 2019 in which a Murray man died. Murray police found the body of Rickie Puckett, 66, inside a downtown Murray apartment after responding to a call of a disturbance.
No word was given as to Kim’s condition Thursday. News of her hospitalization was immediately met with Jameson setting a new court date in her case. That new date will be Feb. 4.
“I feel like we need to give her a little bit of time to be able to recover and get better,” Jameson said.
In addition to the murder and burglary charges, Kim also was scheduled to be in court Thursday concerning a probation revocation in an unrelated burglary case.
“We would have to be opposed (to her probation), your honor,” said Calloway Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen to Jameson. “She is charged with murder and burglary. I can be sympathetic to her situation (with her health concerns), but with the severity of the charges and her criminal history, I’m afraid we have to oppose at this time.”
Jameson did not make a ruling on the probation case during the court session, but he did indicate that a ruling will not be long in coming.
Kim Puckett, 58, is accused of taking part in the killing of Rickie Puckett on Nov. 24, 2019, at an apartment complex at the intersection of South Fifth and Elm streets. A second suspect, Charles Harding, 52, of Murray, is believed to have struck Rickie Puckett with a blunt object on the day he died, but not fatally. Harding is facing second-degree assault in the case.
Kim Puckett and Harding were indicted by a Calloway County grand jury in December 2019.
The Murray Police Department said they were located and detained on Nov. 24, 2019, at the apartment where officers had earlier found the victim, deceased. During a later preliminary hearing in Calloway District Court, MPD Detective Angel Clere testified that the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville had determined that strangulation was the cause of Puckett’s death.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
