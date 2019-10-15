MURRAY — Burn bans in both Calloway County and the City of Murray were recently lifted.
The ban came in the wake of a hotter and drier than usual September, but following a drop in temperatures and some rainfall, both the city and county governments have lifted their burn bans.
“I lifted the Burn Ban on Calloway County effective at 6 p.m. Saturday,” said Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes via email. “Residents should still use caution when doing outdoor burning which should be done after 6 p.m. each day.”
Monday morning, the city announced that it too was lifting its burn ban through the city’s Facebook page.
“The city burn ban has been lifted,” the post reads. “Burning can proceed in accordance with Chapter 92 or the City of Murray Code of Ordinances.”
