MURRAY — As of Thursday morning, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of two new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now 60, with 51 cases fully recovered, eight isolated at home and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the department said.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The department’s Facebook page also contains updates.
