MAYFIELD – Without the use of its facility and a deputy jailer losing his life, the Graves County Jail is one of the many agencies that had to find new ways of fulfilling its duties after the Dec. 10 tornado in Mayfield. With the help of the Calloway County Jail and other agencies, it has managed to continue its mission with minimal disruptions.
Graves County Jailer George Workman said that since the tornado caused catastrophic damage to Mayfield’s courthouse – which is attached to the jail – he has received assistance from nearby counties and even from across the nation.
“We’ve received assistance in the form of monetary donations, physical labor, we’ve got the Kentucky Department of Corrections coming in to provide mental health services for some of our deputies and we’ve got other jailers banding together to help up with housing, transportation and other items,” Workman said.
Workman said a couple of the jail building’s support beams were damaged and some concrete fell from the ceiling, so keeping inmates in the jail was not an option.
“It’s not structurally sound,” he said. “I think it would have been fine had it not had the courthouse attached to it, but (the second floor) blew over on top of it and the jail couldn’t support the weight,” Workman said.
Workman said that besides the mental health aspect, the Kentucky Department of Corrections has helped relocate inmates. In addition to Calloway County housing inmates, Graves County has received additional help from McCracken, Christian and Marshall counties. Workman said, though, that collaboration between county jails was something he was already used to. When he was first elected jailer in 2018, he made the transition from his former position as a deputy sheriff and was amazed by how tight-knit all the members of the Kentucky Jailers Association are.
“They’re there for everything; we’ve got jailers from the other side of the state coming forward to help out,” Workman said. “It’s just amazing the amount of support that we’re getting.”
Calloway County Jailer Ken Claud said the Calloway County Jail is currently taking most of Graves County’s new inmates, with nine being lodged there as of Tuesday. He said it hasn’t been a burden and is just a continuation of the existing relationship the Calloway jail has had with the Graves jail for years.
“It hasn’t really impacted us terribly at all right now; nine inmates is not a whole lot,” Claud said. “We’ve held some for Graves before all this happened anyway. We just charge their fiscal court a daily per diem. Any medical costs that might be associated with those inmates would also be their responsibility to pay for.”
Like Graves County, Claud said Calloway’s inmate work program had some inmates employed at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory that collapsed when it suffered a direct hit from the tornado. Thankfully for Calloway County, he said they were on the day shift and had come back to Murray two or three hours before the factory was destroyed.
“They had gotten back to our jail (before the tornado),” Claud said. “I think some of the warnings had started to come across, but there wasn’t anything imminent when they were there.”
Workman said his deputies are dealing with the current situation as well as could be expected under the circumstances. While the jail is out of operation, the current home base has been the Restricted Custody Center, which Workman said was not affected by the tornado other than losing power and water for a few days like so many other places.
The logistics of running a jail is one thing, but the difficulty of mourning the loss of a co-worker is another, Workman said. Deputy Jailer Robert Daniel was with inmates at the candle factory when he died in the line of duty. Workman said the jail had heard from others in law enforcement from all over the country, and he and the other jail employees were deeply grateful to everyone who has expressed their support.
“We’ve had a bunch of cards and letters of condolences and sympathy for our fallen officer from all across the nation,” Workman said. “California departments, Texas, Arizona, New York, Rhode Island – all of these places. I’m talking families, police departments, Border Patrol – all of these people are sending us stuff. I want to let them know that we appreciate it.
“(Deputy Daniel) was with our seven inmates that were working at the candle factory at the time of the tornado, and in his last moments, he was assisting those inmates into a secured area, which actually saved them. He lost his life getting them there.”
