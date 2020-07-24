MURRAY — The pace slowed, for one day, when it came to Calloway County and COVID-19 on Thursday.
The Calloway County Health Department recorded only one case, which marked a significant improvement to the rest of the week that had seen the county recording multiple cases daily. That one case Thursday increased the county’s total number of coronavirus cases to 136 during the pandemic.
Still, that continues what has been a rapid rise in the number of cases since the end of May. Calloway County was sitting at 47 cases then, with no hospitalizations and only three patients in isolation at home.
Thursday, the health department’s report showed that the county has two patients in hospitals, which is an improvement from the four being reported at times a few days earlier.
Calloway has had 113 patients recover from COVID-19 with 18 patients isolated at home.
Three patients from the county have died from the virus.
