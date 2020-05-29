MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, raising the total number of cases in the county to 47.
No other information was given. The health department cited the patient’s privacy as the reason.
Along with the new case, the health department also reported that 43 patients have recovered from the coronavirus and three are currently isolated at home. One death of a Calloway resident has resulted so far from the virus.
As of Thursday, there are no Calloway residents that are hospitalized due to COVID-19.
