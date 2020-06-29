MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 in the county on Sunday.
This raises the total number of cases in Calloway County to 75 during the pandemic. The health department said the case involves a patient who is a Calloway County resident. No other information was released Sunday in order to preserve the privacy of the patient, the health department said.
So far, the county has had one patient death that was attributed to the coronavirus.
As for the other cases, 61 have now totally recovered from the virus with 11 others currently in isolation at home. Two patients are now hospitalized, which is an increase from the previous update by one patient.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725,a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381.Additional Information is available on the department’s Facebook page.
