MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department reported the 41st and 42nd cases of COVID-19 Saturday for patients who are residents of the county.
So far, one patient has died due to the coronavirus, while the latest report shows that 33 have fully recovered, six are isolated at home and two are hospitalized. Additional information was not provided to respect the patients’ privacy.
For more information on Calloway COVID-19 activities, visit the health department’s Facebook page.
