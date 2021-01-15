PADUCAH – A Calloway County resident is preparing to launch an exhibition at the Paducah School Art and Design celebrating a diverse range of artists and subject matters.
“Layers of Being” is an invitational ceramics exhibition hosted by the Paducah School of Art and Design (PSAD) and curated by Anne Beyer. Beyer said it features “ceramic sculpture with a diverse group of artists from a variety of walks of life; this exhibit explores the vast topic of being and shared human experience, that which connects us all.”
Beyer is a wood fire ceramic artist and ceramics instructor at PSAD, which is part of West Kentucky Community and Technical College. She said she and her partner – artist, woodworker and furniture maker Wyatt Severs – moved to New Concord in September and are in the process of setting up a ceramic studio and a wood shop at their home.
“Layers of Being” opens online on Thursday, Jan. 28, with a video walk-through of the Bill Ford Gallery showing the images and pieces in the show. Beyer said there will not be a live link available until the exhibition launch, but it will be listed at the PSAD website, psad.westkentucky.kctcs.edu. The show will last until April 14. Beyer said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, WKCTC currently has rules in place that do not allow anyone other than students and faculty on campus, so that it why it will be a virtual exhibition.
“It’s great that we can still give people access even though we can’t allow people in the gallery,” Beyer said. “We’re going to give people access to videos and images so that people can experience the show virtually.”
Beyer explained some of her thematic inspirations for the show.
“My original reason for curating ‘Layers of Being,’ was to put together a show that unapologetically celebrated diversity in thought and experience within the clay community,” Beyer said. “During these dark times, the desire to co-exist peacefully with those different from ourselves needs to be cultivated within each individual person. I believe that we are all enriched through sharing our experiences and listening to the experience of others. It should not be threatening or radical to share space and dialogue with those who are different from us in the United States. … To get to the truth of perception and experience, layers need to be pulled away and examined. It is my hope that this exhibition can create a momentary pause for viewers to reflect on who they are as individuals, see directly into another’s experience and think about how our collected experiences construct the identity of the larger society we all exist within.”
Participating artists include Abigale Brading, Syd Carpenter, Pattie Chalmers, Jonathan Christensen, Lavina Hanachiuc, Lindsey Heiden, Rob Lorenz, Soe Yu Nwe, Mac S. McCusker, Joann Quiñones and John Utgaard. Beyer said some of the artists are internationally known in the ceramics artist community, while others are newer to the scene. Utgaard, a ceramics professor in Murray State University’s Department of Art & Design, is a local artist featured in the show.
“It’s a good mix of people,” Beyer said. “Some are freshly starting out and other people are a little more on the pulse of the ceramic movement right now.”
Beyer said she has made many contacts with ceramic artists over the year, which allowed the new exhibition to come together.
“It’s a combination of meeting people in the ceramic community, which is its own subset within the art community, networking and coming across different people,” she said. “My inspiration was (the diversity of the artists) and asking the question, ‘What does it mean to accept, enjoy and observe a ceramic sculpture show that celebrates personal diversity?’ It’s definitely a response to a lot of the racial questions and racial disruption that we were experiencing amidst this pandemic. So it’s a response to that and trying to widen the scope.
“A lot of times, you’ll see shows where the focal point might be specifically people of color or people from the queer community, and I think those are amazing. This isn’t a statement against any of those collections of shows, but (I wanted) to explore what happens when everybody is seen together at the same time, co-existing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.