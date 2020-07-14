GOLDEN POND — Calloway County residents Gary Boyle and Kelly Don Curd can attest to the idea that one never knows what they will find while on a seemingly ordinary outing.
For Boyle and Curd, their chapter to this adage was written last Monday, July 6, as they were concluding one of their frequent hikes in the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Trigg County. They were in their vehicle heading back home to Calloway County, and they saw a man on the side of a road, but did not think much of it.
Maybe it was intuition from Boyle’s time as a Calloway County court security officer or just a feeling in his stomach, but about a mile later, he said he felt a need to turn the vehicle around and return to the man.
However, the next several minutes are still fresh in he and Curd’s minds.
“He was on a bicycle, and he tells us that he is traveling from New Orleans, where he had about a month ago, and he was headed to Niagara Falls,” Boyle recalled Wednesday. “Yeah, we were on The Trace (the highway that takes LBL visitors from Grand Rivers to near Dover, Tennessee) getting ready to come home. We waved at him as he went by, but, then about a mile down the road I began thinking, ‘Maybe he’s in trouble.’
“I turned around and went back to him and pulled over and rolled my window down and asked if he was having trouble.”
Soon, Boyle and Curd were out of the vehicle and engaging in a rather fascinating conversation that would last about a half hour. Boyle told them his name was Will and that his bicycle journey was not supporting a cause or movement.
“He said he likes to get out and ride,” Boyle said. “He just likes getting out and doing it, and we thought that was great. I mean, you stop to see if a guy needs help and he tells you he’s riding a bicycle from New Orleans to Niagara Falls. That’s huge.”
Boyle also said the talk was inspiring.
“Kelly asked him about (Hurricane Katrina in 2005, which devastated New Orleans) and he said he lost everything in that, but he had recovered,” Boyle said. “He said he had gotten everything back to normal and he was so thankful for everything in his life.”
New Orleans and Calloway County are connected by Katrina. Shortly after the hurricane struck the city known as the Big Easy, a humanitarian disaster began unfolding in the aftermath of the storm. It was about a week after the storm struck that several residents of New Orleans were evacuated. One of their destinations was Murray, where several people chose to settle after arriving.
That does not appear to have been part of Monday’s conversation. However, Boyle said the rider was quite grateful for the Calloway countians taking the time to stop and see how he was doing.
Boyle said this is part of helping uphold the community’s reputation for being a friendly place, a fact that was documented in 2012 when Murray was named the Friendliest Small Town in America by Rand McNally and USA Today.
“He said that whenever he stops, it’s usually every day at noon so he can eat, and that’s what he was doing. He thanked us over and over and over again for two reasons. One was just for stopping and the second was for asking if he was having any trouble, any difficulty,” he said. “Absolutely we take (the community’s reputation) seriously, myself and Kelly both.
“After we finished talking and he was getting set to take off again, we gave him a couple of bottles of water.”
