MURRAY — The Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts water ski club will once again be hitting the water for a New Year’s Day outing this week.
This will mark the 43rd time the club has participated in this activity in which several of its members slip into water skis, then take a lap or two around the Twin Oaks Lake facility just outside of Paducah. It usually has a strong Calloway County connection and this year is going to be no different with at least three skiers from the Murray area expected to test their skill and, of course, avoid a spill in the usually icy waters of the twin finger lakes near the Reidland community.
However, it appears this year may not be so icy.
“It’s going to be pretty warm, it sounds like,” said Bobby Hill, who has been a Ski Nuts member for several years. “I think we’re supposed to have off-and-on showers, but I don’t think that’s going to do much.”
Friday’s forecast is calling for a quite balmy day in western Kentucky with a high temperature in the mid-60s. Thunderstorms are also possible, but the National Weather Service Office in Paducah said Wednesday that most of the precipitation should have cleared the area by the time the Ski Nuts hit the water at about 1 p.m.
However, rain probably would be seen as little more than a slight irritation compared to some of the conditions that have existed for this event over the years. Most years, the air temperature has been in the low 30s to low 40s, which combined with the usual north wind of winter, makes it feel like the upper 20s.
In the past few years, there have been even more serious challenges than that. One year, both lakes froze in a way that very sharp and heavy ice chunks formed, leaving the members to clear a very small path that measured about 100 feet in length, between a pair of docks. The skiers were pulled by a pickup truck.
“The most memorable day for me, though, was when we had to use our ATVs on the levee (between the finger lakes) and pulled people as they went over the ice with their skis. It was frozen over to the point that we could do that,” Hill remembered. “One way or another, we try not to miss this.”
Hill said his grandson, Austin Collins, and stepdaughter Brittany Collins will represent Calloway County Friday. He said this will be made more special in that, for the second year in a row, Brittany is coming from her home in New Mexico with her son, Collin, now 2.
Austin will also be putting his lifetime record on the line of not having fallen on New Year’s Day, a fate that has come to several members over the years, including Hill.
“Yeah, it seems like every third year, I’ll fall, but, if it happens this year, I don’t think it’s going to be as bad,” he said, knowing that, if his history holds, he should survive Friday on his feet, as he did suffer not one, but two plunges two years earlier on a day when the water temperature was in the mid-30s.
However, fall or no fall, he said that just being with his fellow members on Friday, especially with 2020 having brought something as far-reaching as the COVID-19 pandemic, will make that day worth the trip to Paducah.
“It’s just going to be nice to get out there with friends and see how everybody is doing. It’s going to be a special day for sure,” he said.
