MURRAY — The latest statistics show that residents of Calloway County, Murray and the rest of Kentucky continue to improve when it comes to responding to the 2020 United States Census count.
In fact, since last week, Calloway residents have managed to surge to third place in the Purchase Area Region after ranking just sixth two weeks ago.
Saturday, statistics obtained at 2020census.gov show that Calloway County residents are responding at a 59.9% rate, which is up from last week when 55.6% of its residents respond. The same is true with residents within the city limits of Murray, as 58% had responded as of Saturday, the latest date recorded. Last week, Murray residents were hitting at a 54.6% rate.
Calloway barely remained ahead of Kentucky as a whole, while Murray continued to trail by a small margin as the commonwealth’s clip of 59.4% went up from last week’s 54.9% rate. Both Calloway and Murray stay ahead of the national percentage,which has also gone up to 56%, after registering at 51.8% last week.
Last week, Calloway was fourth in the eight-county Purchase Area region of the commonwealth, but that has changed. Calloway has now jumped past Carlisle County (57.2%) for third. McCracken County continues to show the way in the Purchase at 64% with Graves County second at 62.7%.
Statewide, Oldham County, a suburb of Louisville, continues to lead the way at 75.4%, which is far and away the top response in the commonwealth. Meanwhile, Owsley County in the far eastern portion of the commonwealth, continues as the lowest-reporting county in Kentucky at 17.2%, which is barely below neighboring Leslie County at 17.9%.
As for Kentucky on a national level, the commonwealth is among the top responding states, currently ranking 12th, having gained four positions since the middle of the week. Minnesota is the top-responding state so far at 66.6%.
