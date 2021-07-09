MURRAY — With the 2020-21 school year being an unpredictable up-and-down mixture of in-person and virtual learning, many students struggled with catching up to where they needed to be in their studies by the end of the year. To help with that, Calloway County Schools instituted a summer school program for all students who needed extra help.
Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle said funding for the summer school program came from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, which was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide emergency aid to states to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), the department received $193,186,874 in the first round, 90% of which was to be distributed to local education agencies to support their crisis response efforts. On Dec. 27, 2020, a second ESSER Fund (known as ESSER II) appropriation was authorized by the enactment of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021. That act includes the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplement Appropriations (CRRSA), which provided $928,274,720 in additional emergency aid to KDE. As with ESSER I, 90% was allocated for local education agencies.
“Our work and planning for summer remediation sessions began in late February and continued throughout the remainder of the spring semester,” Settle said. “Principals, district administrators and teachers began having conversations early about what the anticipated needs might be, student progress monitoring, as well as district-wide, logistical challenges in offering services not historically provided for students in the district as a whole. Our teachers and administrators did an exceptional job, preemptively, of identifying students who may have suffered from learning loss during the pandemic and planning summer school sessions accordingly to address the individual needs of the child.
“I was equally proud of the communication that was had between schools and parents, as well as the parental support that we received for students who needed the extra time to solidify essential skills needed to ensure success moving forward. It’s difficult, at this time, to assess collective learning loss across grade levels and subject areas, but it is our hope that in identifying those that showed the greatest deficits and challenging those students specifically through targeted summer school intervention, we were able to mitigate the irrecoverable deficiencies most certain had we not taken these proactive steps.”
The summer school sessions have been held at three sites for elementary, middle and high school students, with the elementary sessions hosted at North Calloway Elementary. North Principal Melinda Hendley said the second three-week session will start on Monday.
“We’re looking forward to that; we have almost 90 kiddos coming back for round two,” she said. “We had around 200 in June, and those are different kids from the ones coming in July. It’s wonderful and we’re getting hands-on (instruction) with lots of kids across the county. All three elementary schools are working together, so we have elementary teachers from all three coming here to North and working with our kids.”
Hendley said she had never overseen a summer school in the 12 years she had been principal at North, but it was needed this year because of how being out of school during the pandemic affected the students. She said the sessions are providing each participating student with an additional 12 instructional days over the summer. She added that the program has been a success, not only because of the hard work of the teachers, but also because of the help from many employees with different departments at the district level.
“Another thing that’s made it work is being able to work with our transportation department, so we have transportation for all of those kiddos that are coming (for whom) parents needed transportation,” she said. “I don’t feel like it would have been as successful if we had not had that opportunity. On top of that, our food program is feeding them breakfast and lunch too, so all of our kids are getting two meals a day and that’s been a blessing.
“Our teachers have been extremely pleased with what has come out (of their time with the students) and the growth of the kids just in that short amount of time. Of course, we wish we always had more time. The way we’ve been doing it, mornings are based on content like reading and math. We do have the opportunity for kids to go home at lunch if parents pick them up, so the afternoon’s been focused on enrichment and interventions in smaller groups. We’ve also had (activities provided by) the Calloway County Conservation District and Sandy Linn from the Calloway County Library, so that’s been wonderful also.”
Hendley added that students are also getting to go home with a number of books that the district purchased for a summer reading program.
Calloway County Middle Principal Amy Turner said her school had one session, which concluded last month and coincided with the first session for elementary-aged students.
“We actually did just one session because we did a lot during the school year to remediate on Saturdays,” she said. “(Summer school) was a very good experience for the teachers and I believe for the students as well. We were able to do some reading and math interventions with them, as well as some science interventions in addition to doing some grade recovery. It was a good opportunity and very productive. The students were great and it was overall a very effective program for us and helped us move kids forward.”
Turner also praised the district’s transportation and food service departments for making the summer school session possible.
“Food service was amazing in helping serve the kids meals, and transportation was critical in terms of participation,” she said. “Those departments were really helpful in the process.”
Calloway County High School Principal Chris King said the high school had two sessions, but they were held concurrently from May 21 to June 18. He said the school was flexible with the schedule to accommodate students who had vacation or other things planned during that period.
“It was very helpful (in getting students caught up),” King said. “We had approximately 60 students that recovered close to 100 classes. So we were excited and thankful to have that opportunity at the high school. It allows our students to stay on track to graduate.”
