MURRAY — After some discussion of the possible pros and cons, the Calloway County Board of Education ultimately voted 3-1 Thursday to allow students who applied to take advantage of Senate Bill 128 and repeat a year.
The General Assembly passed SB 128 because of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Gov. Andy Beshear signed it into law on March 24. According to the summary from the Legislative Research Committee, the bill allows public school students currently enrolled in Kentucky to request to use the 2021-22 school year “as a supplemental school year to retake and supplement coursework already completed; require local boards of education to either approve or deny all requests; allow Kentucky nonpublic schools to also implement supplemental school years; ensure students utilizing supplemental school years are not ineligible to participate in KHSAA (Kentucky High School Athletic Association) activities …”
Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle said 10 students had originally applied for the supplemental year, but one withdrew, so the total is now nine. Several parents were in attendance at the board meeting, and one spoke in favor of SB 128 prior to the vote. He said he felt that not enough had been done to publicize the fact that a supplemental year might be an option, so students and parents didn’t necessarily know they needed to apply unless they had been paying close attention to the news. He said he hoped the board would vote to pass SB 128 and would not penalize the nine students who applied to participate.
Board Vice Chair Van Pittman explained his view of SB 128 before voting no on the proposal.
“I know it probably won’t be a popular decision, but I reviewed all of the requests and looked at the GPAs of all the students that made a request; I personally don’t feel like (SB 128) is necessary,” Pittman said.
Board member Scott Lowe said the board members were pretty “sour” on SB 128 when it passed, but he planned to vote in favor since he didn’t think it would have a big impact on the district because of the small number of students involved.
“As far as the very few applicants we’ve had, my personal opinion is I don’t think it’s going to affect our school system by allowing those particular students to come back,” Lowe said. “I don’t think it’s going to be a hindrance. We were very concerned about if we had a hundred apply. We were practically going to have to create a 13th grade with teachers.”
Board member Mitchell Ryan said that in his year-and-a-half on the board so far, one of the things he has learned about the difficulty of running a school district is that directives come out of Frankfort all the time with no guidance as to how to implement them. He said that when it passed the legislature, very little was known about the implications of SB 128 other than the very short language of the bill itself, which he thought was troubling because of its potential large impact. Like Lowe, one of Ryan’s many concerns was that the district might have had to hire more teachers to accommodate a large number of students who might choose to repeat the year. He also worried that the bill might result in a much larger senior class than in a typical year.
“A lot of my concerns didn’t survive (over) time and just didn’t manifest themselves, and we kind of had to wait until the last minute to get the information that I would need to make a decision as whether or not this is appropriate for our district and the students,” Ryan said. “I don’t personally favor this and would never do it for my children, would never do it for myself, but I think that my personal experiences, although they shape my opinion, they shouldn’t guide my opinion.
“I’m going to vote yes for it simply because I don’t know why not, if that makes any sense. It’s a little bit of additional funding for our district next year. It’s nine additional students that are coming back next year (for whom) we get to get SEEK funding. So to me, there’s not a lot of negative that has manifested itself as we sit here today, which we didn’t even know a week ago.”
Ryan said that SB 128 doesn’t make a distinction between students taking the supplemental year for academic reasons and those taking it for sports reasons. Addressing the parent’s concern that the district had not sent out any information about the bill, he said that was because the district didn’t have enough concrete information to make that worthwhile.
Board Chair Jay Housden joined Lowe and Ryan in their yes votes, while Pittman voted no.
“I appreciate your vote on Senate Bill 128; I appreciate you all making your own decisions,” Settle said at the end of the meeting. “I do want to say I had reservations and caution when that came out. As Mr. Ryan indicated, (there was a) lack of information there. There are several things that I do not like about it. First and foremost, that it was an all-or-nothing bill and that I couldn’t consider the individual child. In my position, I don’t have the luxury of making a decision for one child at a time, as parents do. I have 2,050 students in my charge, and I have to make decisions based on what’s best for all of those.
“So when I’m looking at a potential for 100 to 200 students being withheld and having to hire teachers at a time when there’s more demand for teaching jobs than there’s ever been and we’re already hiring additional teachers, I have to consider all those factors. I had presented those concerns to the board initially and hoped that they wouldn’t come to fruition. As far as advertising Senate Bill 128, that was already taken into consideration. (I feared) that if I did a great deal of advertising, there would be some confusion and many people would sign up for it not knowing what they were signing up for.”
Settle said he instead chose to educate principals on the bill as much as possible so they could answer any questions parents might have. He said he respected the board’s decision and respected each individual student’s decision to participate or not. He added that if a large number of students had applied, the district would not have been able to provide the opportunity because he believes the board would have voted no.
Earlier this month, the Murray Independent School District also voted to allow students to take a supplemental year.
