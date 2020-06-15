MURRAY — The Murray Independent School District Board of EducatioThe Calloway County Board of Education did not make a final decision on the 2020-21 school calendar at its monthly meeting Thursday, but discussed options for starting the year with the threat of COVID-19 still looming.
Board Chair Jay Housden said he and Superintendent Tres Settle would be meeting with Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons, MISD Board Chair Richard Crouch and Calloway County Health Department officials next Thursday, June 18, to discuss how the novel coronavirus might affect the next school year.
Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel said the district is still hoping to stick to the calendar the board approved in December 2019. The start date would be Aug. 5 and would keep a 174-day schedule similar to the originally planned 2019-20 calendar. He said Kentucky statute requires schools to be in session a minimum of 170 days and 1,062 hours (63,720 minutes). McKeel discussed several alternate calendars, which could become necessary depending on state recommendations in July and August related to COVID-19.
Option A would have a start date of Aug. 24, would have 170 days and no fall break since there would only be six weeks of instruction before the first week of October. Christmas break would remain unchanged from the calendar that has already been approved, lasting from Monday, Dec. 21, through Friday, Jan. 1. The last day would be May 20.
Option B would start schools on Sept. 8, the Tuesday after Labor Day. There would be no fall break since there would only be four weeks of instruction before the first week of October. Instead of two full weeks for Christmas break, classes would be in session Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 21 and 22. It includes spring break the first full week of April, and the last day would be May 27.
McKeel also discussed a “variable instructional calendar.” He said the statute passed several years ago says that if you start school the Monday closest to Aug. 26, the 170-day requirement “goes out the window,” but you still have to meet the 1,062 hours of instructional time. The minimum is 380 minutes a day, which would mean a 168-day calendar. However, McKeel said the board could choose to lengthen instructional days, with 420 minutes being the maximum allowed.
“If all of our schools had 420 minutes of instruction, then we would be able to meet that minimum of 63,720 minutes in 152 instructional days,” McKeel said. “That leaves a little to no wiggle room, but we would be able to meet that requirement.”
Option C would have an Aug. 24 start date. The last day for students would be April 21, which means there would be no fall break or spring break.
Option D would start Sept. 8 and would finish on Friday, May 7. Fall break would not be included, but spring break would. It would include 154 days, but the minimum number of instruction minutes would have to be increased to at least 414 minutes a day.
Elsewhere on the agenda, McKeel reported 100% attendance funding for the time schools were using non-traditional instruction (NTI) while they were closed for COVID-19. He also said online student registrations will be taking place next month.
“With NTI, we received 100% attendance funding,” McKeel said. “So since March 16 until the last day of school, which was on May 8, we had very good attendance...Just a reminder to the board that our funding for the upcoming year will be based on 2018-19 numbers and not 2019-20 with the NTI that was taking place for the last eight weeks of the 2019-20 school year.
“We are working on online registration. It’s changing a little bit from what we did last year, so we’re already moving forward with getting that lined out. That will be coming up in the month of July, so we are excited about that opportunity to partner with Infinite Campus through the Kentucky Department of Education. We are excited about that option for our stakeholders, for our families; that will allow them to directly sink into Infinite Campus. That will be a new feature that we are looking forward to rolling out here in the month of July to help with enrollment.”
In other business:
• The board approved a request for a “Blessing Box” in honor of Kyle D. Rogers, a 2006 graduate who died after an explosion at Silver Trail Distillery in Hardin. Board member Jay Housden said the board decided to place the box on the west side of the high school entrance between the school’s business wing and the board office. Settle said a roof would be built over the box.
• The board approved bids for a sewage disposal system for East Elementary and Southwest Elementary. Settle said the item was tabled last month because of questions about one of the bids, Settle said.
“After looking at all bids, it’s my recommendation that we approve Andrus Excavating and Septic,” Settle said. “Shane Andrus submitted a bid for $68,000 for East Elementary and a $91,500 proposal for Southwest Elementary for septic systems.”
• The board also voted to give Settle the authority to move forward with planning for school athletics, taking Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) recommendations into account.
