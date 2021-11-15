MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Education’s monthly meeting involved regular school business and updates from the district’s directors and principals.
Deputy Superintendent Josh McKeel reported that the district’s enrollment is 33 students higher at this point in 2020. He also reported that attendance rates are lower than normal due to the continuing pandemic. McKeel also noted the district’s calendar committee has received incredible feedback on an online survey and will use those results to finalize the calendar for the 2022-23 school year.
Maintenance Director Kenny Duncan reported solid progress on the HVAC replacement projects at East Calloway Elementary and Calloway County Preschool. Duncan said he aims to have those projects completed by early January, at which point those crews would shift to Calloway County Middle School. The addition of additional parking in front of Calloway County High School has begun to provide space to begin construction on the additional gymnasium being built behind the central office, he said.
The district’s principals reported engaged students and hard-working faculty and staff. Principals noted recent school events for Veterans Day, an eighth grade education day at Murray State University and the reintroduction of volunteers into the elementary schools. Principals also noted their work to continue filling achievement gaps created by the pandemic.
The board approved the regular school business items, including ATC claims, construction invoices, donation acceptance, fundraiser requests, position modifications, school facility use and travel requests. Board member Sharon Bobo was appointed to the committee to modify the district’s comprehensive improvement plan.
The next regular meeting for the CCBOE is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, in the central office board room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.