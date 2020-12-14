MURRAY — The Calloway County Board of Education heard two different options for the 2021-22 school year calendar at their December meeting Thursday.
Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel presented the options to the board. He said the board would vote in January on having either another variable instructional calendar, the same calendar the district used this year; or a traditional calendar, which is what the district would use during a normal school year.
Despite the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, McKeel said both options are very similar. The traditional calendar begins the school year on Thursday, Aug. 5, has a winter break that runs from Dec. 20 to Jan. 3 and ends the school year on Thursday, May 12. The variable instructional calendar puts students back to school on Aug. 23, has a winter break that runs from Dec. 23 to Jan. 7 and also ends the school year on May 12. Both calendar options include a five-day fall break running Oct. 4-8 and a five-day spring break running April 4-8.
A poll created by the district’s calendar committee, which is composed mostly of parents and faculty, voted overwhelmingly to keep a five-day fall and spring break. The traditional calendar has 174 instructional days and the variable instructional calendar has 160. McKeel said schools are required to have 1,062 hours of instructional time.
“The committee thought it was very important to provide the board with two options,” McKeel said. “Obviously, as we sit here on Dec. 10 of 2020, there’s a lot of uncertainty for this school year and a lot of tough decisions to be made moving forward in this school year, and we know that moving into next school year, there will be more uncertainty,” McKeel said. “...The variable instructional calendar provides more flexibility, the traditional calendar does not, but is more of what Calloway County Schools has done in previous years.”
In other news, cybersecurity is becoming increasingly important to school districts during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to Calloway County Schools District Technology Coordinator Caleb Reinhardt. He told the board during the Technology Report that the district was targeted by two cybersecurity attacks on Dec. 2 and 3. He said a malware campaign targeted Superintendent Tres Settle and Assistant Superintendent Brian Wilmurth, among other administrators, on Dec. 2, and a social engineering attack was sent out to high school teachers on Dec. 3. Reinhardt said the cyber criminal was impersonating Calloway County High School Principal Chris King. He said several teachers came into correspondence with the cyber criminal, with one nearly sending Walmart gift cards.
“These are things you hear about and you think, ‘Ah, that doesn’t happen to us,’” Reinhardt said. “But fortunately, we were able to stop that...the education industry is simply getting hammered right now during COVID, from a cyber criminal perspective.”
Reinhardt said he wanted to bring these incidents to the board to continue to be aware of cyber crime targeted at the school district.
Settle said he is expecting in-person instruction to return on Jan. 11 when students return from winter break. Settle said he met online with Gov. Andy Beshear and other superintendents across the state to discuss vaccine rollouts last week. Settle said Beshear told the school administrators that teachers and other essential workers would receive vaccines during the third stage of a statewide rollout. He said districts need to plan for a situation where they wouldn’t have enough to vaccinate all faculty with the first round of vaccines, and asked them to prioritize how they will be disseminated.
Settle said a survey has been sent out to employees to see who would be interested in participating in the first round of vaccines. Settle said it will not be mandatory for employees to be vaccinated. He said there is not a hard timeline for when the vaccines will be available, but could potentially begin receiving them in late January to early March.
During the food service report, Director of Nutrition Services Pat Lane said Dec. 14 is the last meal pick-up day for students for 2020. She said they will resume on Jan. 11. Calloway County Schools will dismiss for winter break this semester on Friday, Dec. 18, and resume instruction Monday, Jan. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.