MURRAY — The Calloway County School Board recognized 16 retiring faculty members Thursday night. Those recognized were Jill Herndon, Jennifer Stubblefield, Troy Webb, Laura Webb, Cecil Lovett, Diane Boren, Kathy Salazar, Arlene Butler, Cathy Watkins, Regina Penniston, Tom Cotner, Mary Ann Buie, Jackie Capps, Tommy Futrell, Rachel Johnson and Tawnya Hunter.
During the meeting, the board also celebrated the success of the middle and elementary schools’ newly-implemented summer school programs.
The principals from the Calloway elementary schools reported high attendance and positive feedback from students and parents for the summer school and camp, and smooth operations in their collaboration with the food service and transportation departments of the Central Office, despite creating the programs in such a short period of time.
Melissa Hendley, principal of North Elementary School, said 190 students from her school are attending the June summer school session.
East Elementary School principal Monica Price said her students’ grades are improving and the children are enjoying the programs. One kindergarten student, who was only attending the summer school program in the first half of the day, enjoyed her classes so much that she and her mother asked for her to also participate in the afternoon summer program, she said.
“That’s just astounding to hear that report,” board member Mitch Ryan said. “It’s almost like this is something you guys do every summer and I’m just really grateful for what everybody’s done throughout the entire district to put together one heck of a program for some children that needed it.”
Ryan said he is proud of these programs and how the elementary school principals specifically created them to engage with students who were unable to attend school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each of the schools’ principals also reported on faculty retention, open positions, and hiring processes underway. All of the schools are currently hiring for various positions, both instructional and classified.
While the board conducted its business swiftly, approving the monthly financial report and consent agenda, members decided to table a decision on the acceptance of insurance provider bids pending further discussion at a possible later meeting.
The board also approved the high school gym annex contract documents from RBS Design Group for bidding. Kyle Abney, an associate from RBS, appeared on behalf of architect Craig Thomas to update the board on the status of the project. Following the board’s approval, the project will need approval from the state before accepting bids.
Superintendent Tres Settle expressed concern regarding the choice of red for the gym annex, noting that red paint fades quickly and has already been an issue for the school district’s buildings.
The maintenance department, headed by Kenny Duncan, is proceeding with paving at the elementary and middle schools, as well as constructing batting cages for the softball and baseball teams and building a wheelchair-accessible viewing deck at the football field.
In his report, Settle congratulated the baseball and softball teams on their showing in the regional tournaments. The Calloway County Laker Softball team lost in the championship game, while the Laker Baseball team ended as semi-finalist. The Calloway County Track and Field team won their regional title and advanced to compete at state, where they are awaiting results.
Settle said it has been “quite a year for Calloway County Spring Athletics.”
The Calloway County School Board’s next meeting will be July 8 at 6 p.m.
