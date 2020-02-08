MURRAY — Calloway County saw its first snowfall for the winter season Thursday night, with people waking up to a light, white blanket this morning.
Justin Holland, official observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah Office, said the county saw anywhere from a half-inch to an inch of snow.
“I measured .75 inches in downtown Murray; I heard reports of about a half an inch up to about one inch. It just depends on where in the county you were,” Holland said. “Generally speaking, it was what we thought we would get. There were only minor road impacts, but just enough out in the county to cancel school for the county school system.”
Thankfully, due to higher recent temperatures, this didn’t create too many dangerous road conditions.
“One thing that saved us from having a lot more trouble was the temperature,” Holland said. “The temperature stayed about 29 or 30 degrees most of the night, which was just high enough to prevent any major trouble. Monday of this week, we had highs close to 70 degrees, so the pavement and blacktop was relatively warm, considering.”
Holland said that was the first snow system of the winter months, which is tracked from Dec. 1 to the end of February. While the county saw 1.25 inches in November, he said that doesn’t count for the seasonal total, only the yearly total.
“The big story for next week will be a lot of rainfall,” Holland said. “Probably will have a couple of inches worth of rain scattered from about Sunday night through about Thursday of next week. It will not rain all the time, there will be some dry times thrown in, but we will have a couple of systems to watch that could bring some big rainfall totals.
“So if your yard is wet and has water standing in it now, chances are that will be a similar sight this time next week also.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.