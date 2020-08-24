MURRAY — A very rough August for Calloway County when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic continued this past weekend.
The county recorded a total of 41 new confirmed cases from Friday through Sunday of the coronavirus in figures given by the Calloway County Health Department. That included 19 on Saturday, which set a new one-day high for the county during the pandemic.
The weekend started with 15 new cases being recorded on Friday, followed by Saturday’s total. The previous high mark had been 18, which the department has reported on multiple occasions the past several weeks when a surge in cases began in late May and gained steam. The latest report of 18 was on Thursday.
Sunday’s total of seven is obviously lower than the other days of the weekend, but it must be noted that no cases were reported on Tuesday and that was followed by the next several days in a row having high numbers.
In a post on the Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Facebook page Saturday, CEO Jerry Penner asked residents to be more vigilant in their approach to the virus.
“Hello Calloway County! We are in dire need of your help. Over the past five days, MCCH has identified 60 of the 65 new positive Calloway COVID cases through our testing program. This is the county’s highest week of cases. We’ve already received results of double digit new cases in the past 24 hours that have not been announced yet that will push our week’s record total of COVID cases over 80,” Penner said before Sunday’s numbers were revealed. “We need to do better. You need to wear masks, even in small groups and gatherings. This is the root cause. There is not enough wearing masks in public settings. Please keep yourselves healthy, but remember to protect each other.”
It must be noted that MCCH also tests patients from outside Calloway County. Between last Sunday, Aug. 16, and Saturday, the health department confirmed 72 new cases, just for Calloway County residents.
Sunday’s numbers take the county’s total number of confirmed cases during the pandemic to 362. As of Sunday, 67 cases in the county were active, with three of those requiring hospitalization.
Calloway has had 289 patients fully recover from the virus with six having died.
In addition, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on Friday that five of that day’s 97 cases of patients 18 and under involved elementary or middle school-age children from Calloway County.
That has become an increasing area of concern for Beshear as Kentucky school districts get closer to opening for some in-person instruction, including Calloway County Schools, which opens today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.