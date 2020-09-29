MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department reported Monday afternoon the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 in a single day during the global pandemic.
In its daily report on cases of the coronavirus, the health department reported 21 new cases, taking the county’s total number to 594. That bests the previous one-day high of 19 that was reported on Aug. 22.
This came as Kentucky reported 456 new cases on Monday as the commonwealth attempted to recover from its most active week so far of the pandemic.
“Last week we had almost 5,000 cases in Kentucky – the most we have ever had. Now what we believe that we are seeing, I believe we’re seeing it nationally, is the start of a new escalation,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear during his daily COVID-19 update from the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort. “As we come toward a fall season and winter, where more people are going to be inside and we know the virus spreads faster, we’ve got to do better than this. We can’t be casual right now.
“What I hope really sinks in for everybody watching is the word ‘urgency.’ I believe that since maybe the traditional start of school, we have become more casual in our approach to COVID and our concerns about COVID, and how well we follow those rules and guidelines that are out there. It’s been seven months and most of us have never had to deal with something like this for seven months. But the virus is here and it waits for us to get casual. When we get casual, what we see is alarming trends in the virus.”
Calloway County had 46 cases last week. Monday, the health department reported 69 active cases, with two of those requiring hospitalization. So far, Calloway has had 516 patients recover with nine deaths.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, the health department said that it will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 5.19% as of Thursday.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.