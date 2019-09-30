MURRAY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that two juveniles were injured in a wreck that occurred Friday night.
In a news release, CCSO Deputy Jon Michael Hill said that emergency personnel were dispatched to the intersection of KY 121 North and Robertson Road near the Murray city limits and, upon arrival, found a compact car had collided with a tree in the front yard of a residence in the 2100 block of KY 121.
Hill said that a juvenile female was located in the driver’s seat and was entrapped due to the collision. She was unable to free herself.
Located outside of the vehicle was a male juvenile, who was determined to be the passenger and had removed himself from the vehicle prior to emergency personnel arriving. Hill described the male as being disoriented and not speaking clearly.
Hill said Calloway County Fire-Rescue soon arrived and worked to free the female driver from the wreckage via mechanical means while personnel with the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service administered first aid. The driver was conscious and coherent and complaining of substantial leg and neck pain, he said.
The male passenger was eventually taken by ambulance to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for minor injuries to his legs and further assessment.
Meanwhile, AirEvac Lifeteam was asked to respond and landed one of its helicopters in a field adjacent to the intersection. Upon firefighters extricating her, the female driver was examined by ambulance service personnel before being turned over to AirEvac. She was then airlifted to St. Vincent Center for Children in Evansville, Indiana.
Hill said, as of Saturday, the male juvenile had been released from MCCH. He said the female driver was in stable condition. Being that the victims were juveniles, their identities were not released.
Hill said that neither victim could give details as to how the wreck occurred. He said that evidence at the scene indicates that the vehicle was headed north on 121 at about 55-60 mph before leaving the right side of the highway. He said tire tracks could be seen in the grass leaving the road about 100 miles prior to the impact site.
He said that this vehicle to exit to the right side of the northbound lane, travel through and along a ditch, then cross the driveway of the residence before going into the front yard and striking a tree estimated to be 3 inches in diameter. He said the investigation of the area did not reveal any acceleration or braking marks in the grass once the vehicle left the road.
