MURRAY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it will periodically be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the county to check motorists for compliance with motor vehicle laws including driving under the influence laws.
CCSO said that it utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate the laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes. The intent of a traffic safety checkpoint is to provide for high visibility, public safety service, focusing on vehicular equipment deficiencies, confirming proper registration and insurance of vehicles and valid licensing of drivers. Violations of law or other public safety issues that arise shall be addressed.
CCSO said the traffic safety checkpoints allow deputies to have the opportunity to periodically concentrate its efforts in checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws that will ultimately increase the safety of the citizens of the commonwealth. Drivers encountering a traffic safety checkpoint are requested to have their operator’s license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of vehicle insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, those with no violations of law and minimal roadway congestion can expect short delays at the checkpoint locations.
1. KY 121 South from Mile Point 3.187 to MP 3.690.
2. KY 121 North at the intersection of Bailey Road in Murray.
3. KY 80 West at the Calloway/Graves County line near Coldwater.
4. KY 80 East at the Marshall County line near Aurora.
5. U.S. 641 South at the Tennessee State line at Hazel.
6. U.S. 641 North at the Marshall County line near Dexter.
7. U.S. 641 S at Barber Drive.
8. KY 94 East at KY 280 (Pottertown Road).
9. KY 280 (Pottertown Road) at Cohoon Road.
10. South 12th Street between Glendale Road and the Murray city limits.
11. Main Street in Murray between Eighth and Ninth Streets.
12. Wilshire Drive between Bailey Road and Vasser Drive in Murray.
13. Glendale Road between Ninth and 12th streets in Murray.
14. Main Street (KY 94) between Industrial Road and the Murray city limits.
15. Chestnut Street at the intersection of Eighth Street in Murray.
16. U.S. 641 North and Diuguid Drive in Murray.
17. Doran Road at the intersection of Holiday Drive in Murray.
18. North 16th Street at the intersection of Olive Street in Murray.
19. KY 94 West at the intersection of Doran Road in Murray.
20. South Fourth Street from Sycamore Street to the Murray city limits.
21. Olive Street between Sixth and 12th streets.
22. North 16th Street between KY 121 North and Diuguid Drive in Murray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.