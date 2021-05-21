MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office has made plans to participate in the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety “Click it or Ticket” campaign. The increased focus on enforcement of Kentucky’s occupant protection laws will begin Monday, May 24, and will continue through Sunday, June 6.
The campaign will include public awareness messages posted on the department’s social media site as well as increased seatbelt enforcement efforts. Deputies will conduct both daytime and nighttime patrols focused on the enforcement of seatbelt laws as well as child safety seat laws.
Kentucky’s occupant protection law requires everyone in a motor vehicle to properly wear a seatbelt. Children 40 inches in height or less are required to be properly secured in a child restraint system. And children between 40 inches and 57 inches in height who are also less than 8 years old are required to be properly secured in a booster seat.
“Approximately 10,000 unbelted occupants die in motor vehicle collisions every year,” said Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight. “While it can’t be assumed that every one of these unbelted occupants would have survived if they had been properly seat-belted, even one life saved is worth the time and effort we spend trying to ensure compliance.”
