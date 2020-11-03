MURRAY — By the time the polls close tonight in the 2020 general election, it appears likely that Calloway County will have had one of its biggest turnouts in recent memory.
The county already has a big head start. As of Monday afternoon, more than 13,000 of the county’s 31,000-plus registered voters have cast ballots. That is more than 40%, which will be the launching pad for today, which is expected to end with between 65 and 70% of the county’s registered voters having cast ballots in a heated election that will decide numerous local government positions, as well as state legislative seats, one very watched United States Senate battle and, the biggest prize of them all, American president.
“It is a huge turnout,” said Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner. “You’d think that, with the pandemic, there would be less, if anything. But we’re already at 40%, which is great. We have 4,042 ballots we’ve received in the mail out of 4,300, so that means we only have 275 or so more to get there, which is wonderful.
“We had 873 vote (at the in-person absentee precinct at the (Miller Courthouse Annex) and we’ve averaged about 600 all three weeks. We haven’t had 600 absentee voters when we’ve done it for two full weeks.”
This year, the COVID-19 pandemic changed how the general election was planned, with an executive order by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams resulting in three weeks of absentee voting, both through in-person and mail-in voting. It is believed that Tuesday will mark the first time in Calloway County’s history that absentee voting has outnumbered the amount of in-person voting on the actual day of the election.
However, there is still a lot of work for today, both for election officials and the voters themselves.
At the top of the list, Faulkner said that voters with any questions about casting ballots need to call her office at 270-753-3923. The office will be available through 6 p.m. One of the most frequent questions, she said, will be voters who may have moved into the area or changed addresses within the county recently. She said the clerk’s office can offer help with these matters.
Voters are reminded that this is an unusual day in that they will not be confined to their usual precincts. Any precinct in the county is available with locations at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus, as well East Calloway, North Calloway and Southwest Calloway elementary schools.
Polls are open until 6 p.m., but anyone who arrives at a polling place before 6 and is in line to vote when the 6:00 hour arrives can vote. Anyone not in the line at that time will not be allowed to vote.
“The sheriff of the precinct will be checking the line at 6,” Faulkner said.
Have a picture identification ready upon arriving at the polling place. Face masks are not required but they are strongly recommended. All poll workers will be wearing some kind of facial protection.
Faulkner also asks that voters who prefer to wear to masks and those who choose not to, to keep their differences to themselves and not argue. Lines are to be social distanced with six feet between voters.
Once voters have submitted their ballots, Faulkner said they are being encouraged to leave the polling place immediately, especially if they are wearing clothing that supports a candidate. This could be considered electioneering, which is not allowed by Kentucky law.
