MURRAY — Calloway County continues to hold the third-place slot in the Purchase Area when it comes to response from its residents for the 2020 United States Census.
The latest statistics Monday show Calloway residents are responding to the Census at a 62% clip, which is still behind the Purchase’s top county, McCracken, which is responding at 66.5%. Graves County is second in the region with 65.2%
Calloway has improved from last week’s 59.9% rate. Calloway is also very close to matching its percentage from the last time the Census was taken in 2010. On that occasion, the county had 63.6% of its residence respond.
As for residents within the city limits of Murray, things seem to have slowed a bit. The city has only improved by a little more than a percentage point in a week, going from 58% last week to 59.4 Monday. This is after Murray residents made a strong surge two weeks ago from 54.6%.
Despite its improvement, Calloway has now fallen behind the rest of Kentucky as a whole, with the commonwealth now responding at a 62.3% rate. Both Calloway and Murray remain ahead of the national percentage,which is at 58.6%, up from last week’s 56% and the 51.8% pace that was being set two weeks ago.
Marshall County is just below Calloway in the region at 61.6%. Carlisle County is the only other Purchase county above 60%, with 60.4, good for fifth.
Statewide, Oldham County, a suburb of Louisville, continues to lead the way at 77.8% but it now has competition from Spencer County, which has made a surge in recent weeks to 75.5%. Both counties have also surpassed their percentages from 2010.
Meanwhile, Owsley County in the far eastern portion of the commonwealth, continues as the lowest-reporting county in Kentucky at 18% with Leslie County still barely ahead of Owsley at 19.2% Those are the only two counties in Kentucky still below 20%.
As for Kentucky on a national level, the commonwealth remains among the top responding states, ranking 14th. Minnesota is the top-responding state so far at 68.8%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.