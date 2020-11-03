MURRAY — In a year where the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted pretty much everything imaginable, it probably should come as no surprise that bills through the mail would be included.
Monday, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said that his office is receiving several inquiries as to why some residents have not received their property tax bills, which normally are mailed to residents in mid-October.
“They have been mailed out. I can tell you for sure … they are in the mail,” he said, explaining that an issue with the tax bills reaching residents was not exactly unexpected. “We were told several months ago (by the state Department of Revenue) that there was a good chance we wouldn’t be able to get them out until possibly December or even January, so we actually are doing better than we thought.
“But, yes, we have been getting a bunch of calls about this.”
Knight and Calloway County Property Valuation Administrator Nikki McMillen-Crouch said Monday that residents both in the county and the cities of Murray and Hazel should have received their bills Monday or should be receiving them today. McMillen-Crouch said they were mailed on Friday.
“We had hoped to do that Thursday, but, getting them out about two weeks later than usual wasn’t too bad, really,” she said, adding that some county special taxing districts were not able to report their 2021 tax rates as timely as in the past. “In some cases, they hadn’t been able to meet, so we had to wait on a few of them this time. And it’s not like you can just spit those out really quickly, you still have to do other things after you get those numbers.”
However, McMillen-Crouch ensures all residents that they will have ample time to send their payments to the sheriff’s office, which is the agency that collects the taxes, in order to take advantage of a 2% discount. That deadline will be Nov. 30; last year, that deadline was Nov. 15, because taxes were mailed on or about Oct. 15.
“They will have the full 30 days, yes,” she said. “That is how it is each time.”
After Nov. 30, the discount ends. Penalties for late payments begin going into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.
Knight cautions that anyone wishing to pay online will have to wait until later this week. That is because the sheriff’s office is experiencing a computer issue. Once that problem is corrected, residents can utilize www.callkyso.com. That is also where residents can view their bill and what they owe.
“Our online payment is not working, but if anyone wants to go ahead and get it taken care of, they can come down to the sheriff’s office (corner of North Seventh and Olive streets in Murray) and do it that way,” he said. “You can come into the office, but we really wish people would utilize the drop box we have on the west side of the building (as protection against the coronavirus) and, if they want a receipt, they can leave a self-addressed, stamped envelope and we can send that to them.
“The office itself is open, but we’re trying to limit that traffic. Our limit is six people at a time and a mask is preferred if you do come to the office.”
