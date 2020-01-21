MURRAY — North Calloway Elementary School teacher Noraa Ransey has been selected as an ambassador for the GoTeachKY campaign.
Ransey will be joining nine other educators across the state who will be working as ambassadors to help recruit the next generation of educators. Ransey and the others will visit with high school and college-age students to talk to them about a career in teaching.
According to the campaign’s website, these teachers will have three goals:
• Communicate with and inspire students in high school and college to consider teaching as a career.
• Communicate with potential and current teachers to positively capture the rewards and opportunities associated with a career in teaching.
• Support and promote the central focus areas, programs and organizations of GoTeachKY, such as Educators Rising and the Teaching and Learning career pathway.
“Teaching was a dream job for me growing up, and a teacher believed in me enough to help make that dream come true,” Ransey said. “I love the opportunity to get to know my students and help instill in them they too can do whatever they work for.”
Ransey said she was already in connection to the Murray State University Education Department, Murray State Aspiring Educators and the Calloway County Educators Rising club. She said she is willing to travel and meet with any group interested in teaching or heading to college.
When asked what she thought might be a big barrier to the job, she said that low pay is often a hurdle many educators face.
“Honestly, for me, I was never in this for the money; I made more managing Arby’s (which I did to pay for college) than I did my first three years of teaching,” Ransey said. “Teachers’ pay is not comparable to other professionals with a similar degree. Many students acquire student loans and need either loan forgiveness or pay to survive and pay back those loans.
“We have to as a country work on treating teachers with respect again and as the professionals we are. That is one of the main reasons I participate in programs like this. When students I know see me in Frankfort, or doing work nationally, they love hearing about it and why I am doing what I am doing.”
Among the things she will be talking about with young people is what she feels is required for a career in education.
“To be a teacher, you must be loving, caring and patient. There is a different group of students than even 14 years ago when I started,” Ransey said. “Children are food insecure, facing stresses like a parent losing a job, and multiple other ACES. ACES are traumatic childhood events caused by abuse, neglect, or other often persistent household stressors, like witnessing domestic violence or alcoholism. Each adverse childhood experience experienced in childhood increases a child’s risk of health and social issues, such as: Decreased Cognitive Ability. Teachers have to be prepared to do so much more than just teach.”
Ransey said that while the work isn’t easy, it is rewarding if you care about kids and teaching the next generation of students.
“I’d love to sugar-coat teaching, but in reality, it is a tough job,” she said. “At any given moment, I am doing 20 things at once. For me, teaching kids and the good of teaching far outweigh any stress that comes with the profession.
“That is another reason I am willing to share, travel and promote teaching. I can tell you many stories all in which I am the common factor, but for every story that might break your heart, there are 10 amazing stories of success I can share too. Like I said, no one is truly in this profession for the income, but the outcome is unmeasurable and that is why I continue to show up. Kentucky deserves strong public schools and we have what it takes right here in our great state to staff them and fund them.”
