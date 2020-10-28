CALLOWAY COUNTY – Calloway County will be reimbursed a total of $1,244,505 to resurface portions of 16 different county roads, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
According to a news release, Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $9 million in funding from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to 30 communities for improvement of local streets and roads on Tuesday. The funding – $9,246,953 – will reimburse 19 counties and 11 cities for work such as pavement repair, resurfacing and drainage ditching on roadways that were rated in poor condition, the release said. The projects were submitted for funding consideration from local officials. In each case, KYTC district engineers assessed road conditions to determine the most critical needs based on factors such as safety, economic impact and traffic volumes.
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said he received notice of the more than $1.2 million in road funds Tuesday afternoon. Although he is still trying to sort out the details with the county road department, he said he was excited at the good news.
“Obviously, we’re just absolutely thrilled,” Imes said. “We’re trying to sort out what we’re doing and how this affects us, but it’s been probably a year-and-a-half since we got that kind of state funding from the discretionary fund, so we’re just absolutely astounded and thrilled. It’s like Christmas Day two months early.”
Calloway County was one of two KYTC District 1 counties to be notified of the funding Tuesday, District 1 spokesman Keith Todd said. In addition to those two counties, the cities of Barlow and Kevil are also receiving funding, he said.
“Transportation infrastructure is more than just interstate highways and massive bridges,” Beshear said in the release. “For most people, day in and day out, the most important infrastructure is the streets and roads that lead to their front door or school or work place. The funding we’re announcing today helps our city and county governments maintain those vital local routes.”
The Calloway County roads receiving funding are listed on the KYTC website with the individual allocations and length of resurfacing as follows:
• Boggess Drive (0.913 miles) – $62,468
• Flint Road (1.564 miles) – $97,128
• Elm Grove Rd (1.2 miles) – $77,672
• Post Oak Drive (0.607 miles) – $38,760
• Furches Trail - South End (1.5 miles) – $233,852
• Doran Road South (0.2 miles) – $6,232
• Billy Paschall Road (2.9 miles) – $181,336
• Cooper Road (0.47 miles) – $29,336
• Fox Road (0.9 miles) – $56,240
• McCuiston Road (1.3 miles) – $81,320
• Farris Road (0.6 miles) – $37,530
• Old Hickory Road (1.926 miles) – $120,384
• Peach Orchard Road (0.870 miles) – $54,439
• Lawson Road (1.527 miles) – $95,456
• E.W. Miller Road (0.72 miles) – $44,992
• Candlelite Drive (0.44 miles) $27,360.
