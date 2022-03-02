MURRAY – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced Tuesday that the Calloway County Circuit Clerk’s will cease issuing driver’s licenses by the end of this month.
According to a KYTC news release, the traditional issuance system of licenses and permits is being phased out and replaced by a network of KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices located across the state. Twenty-one regional offices have been opened across Kentucky so far, with more to come, KYTC said. The cabinet and every circuit court clerk across the state is scheduled to complete the transition by June 30 of this year.
Calloway County is one of six counties to make the transition in March, with the others being Clark, Marshall, Mercer, Oldham and Union counties. The Office of Circuit Court Clerk will cease licensing services at the close of business on Friday, March 25, and customers will be referred to KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices as of Monday, March 28. The closest regional office to Murray is in Paducah.
KYTC said residents of counties making the transition may renew or apply for a REAL ID or new standard card version of a driver license, learner permit, commercial driver license (CDL) or ID card at any of the regional offices. Applicants are encouraged to make an appointment online, which can be done at drive.ky.gov | Regional Offices Map. Walk-in customers are welcomed on a first-come, first-served basis at most locations. KYTC said that so far, more than 102,000 Kentuckians have skipped a trip to a regional office by renewing their current license online, and more than 6,400 have completed the process by mail.
Calloway Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery said that as the state has been slowly transitioning counties into the new licensing system for the last year, she has been eager to learn the date Calloway would be expected to complete the process. As with any big change, Avery said she does expect there to be some growing pains, but she thinks that the new system has more pluses than minuses.
“I think it will be a net positive for the community,” Avery said. “Already, so many opportunities have opened up that I don’t think would have happened if we had continued under the old method of issuing. You can renew online now, you can renew by mail, you can schedule your appointments with the regional office of your choice online. For instance, I’m in Frankfort today, and if I had known I would have some free time, I could have gone online and scheduled an appointment with the Frankfort Regional Office and renewed my license here if I had needed to.”
Avery said that even though her office won’t be responsible for issuing licenses anymore, she and her staff will continue to help people in any way they can. She also said she doesn’t expect the change to affect day-to-day operations in her office much.
“I don’t think we’ll notice a big difference except that we won’t be issuing licenses,” she said. “I think people will still be calling us and we will still do our best to answer questions with the knowledge that we have. If somebody calls and they can’t figure out how to make an appointment online, we’re going to help them with that. My driver’s license deputy is going to have to learn how to do more on the court side, and she’s already doing that. It’s just going to change the way we work just a little bit. We still want to be there to answer questions, and if we don’t know the answer, we’ll know where to find the answer.”
Avery acknowledged there will be many people who don’t know how or do not wish to use a computer, which is why she is glad the KYTC plans to provide “pop-up visits” to counties without a regional office to offer on-site application and renewal services.
“Most people are concerned about our elderly and how they’re going to get to Paducah,” Avery said. “At least twice a year, their ‘pop-up,’ or mobile office, is going to come to our town. In fact, there is a process of arranging that right now with (Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny) Imes’ office so they won’t have to go to Paducah. They’ll be able to take care of their business when the portable office comes to Murray, and that will be publicized and we’ll be glad to help people get reservations for that. So KYTC is doing its best to make this as convenient as possible for our citizens.”
KYTC said Kentucky will continue offering the option of a standard driver’s license, but a REAL ID or other form of federally approved identification, such as a passport or Department of Defense-issued military ID, eventually will be needed by people 18 and older for boarding commercial flights and accessing military bases and federal buildings that currently require identification. Enforcement is scheduled to begin May 3, 2023.
First-time application for a REAL ID must be made in person at a Driver Licensing Regional office. Specific documentation is required. A list of acceptable documentation and a link to take an interactive quiz that populates a personalized list of documents is available at drive.ky.gov | IDocument Guide.
