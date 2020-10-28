The National Weather Service has placed Calloway County under a flood warning until 12:15 a.m. Thursday. The NWS said that at 8:12 p.m., trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is ongoing, and between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. A trained spotter reported a motorist stranded on U.S. 641 South just north of the Tennessee state line.
Some locations that will experience flooding include Murray, Hazel, New Concord and Harris Grove. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned
area.
"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads," the NWS warned. "Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding."
