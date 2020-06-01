MURRAY — When the Calloway County Board of Elections met a few weeks ago, lots of ideas were presented as to how the upcoming June primary would be run, but nothing was settled.
That has now changed. Friday, Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said state officials have approved the county’s plan for both absentee voting, as well as the day of the primary itself, June 23.
During the recent meeting, the consensus was that the site for in-person absentee voting would be the Miller Courthouse Annex, located at the intersection of North Fourth and Maple streets in downtown Murray. The main question remaining was the solitary site to be chosen as the lone voting precinct, as the COVID-19 pandemic led state officials to encourage all counties to offer only one place for casting ballots on election day and a site was chosen, contingent on some things falling into place.
The most important of those was state approval and, on Friday, as the Calloway board met for its customary voting machine certification session in advance of an election, Faulkner said that had been given. Calloway County’s June 23 spot will be the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University after the office of Secretary of State Michael Adams, which also oversees the state Board of Elections, as well as the office of Gov. Andy Beshear, OK’d Calloway’s plan. Murray State gave its blessing as well.
“At CFSB, they’ve got a big location, a big parking area and it’s something where when you say ‘CFSB Center,’ (voters) are going to know right away where to go. They know that address (along the KY 121 Bypass adjacent to Roy Stewart Stadium and Reagan Field) with no problem,” Faulkner said of the Murray State basketball arena that can seat about 9,000 fans. “Now, another thing about that is, with social distancing (which recommends people standing at least 6 feet from each other), it lends itself to keeping the right amount of people in the building and keeping the flow going well, even with multiple entrances.
“We have used CFSB as a polling place for many years and Murray State has always been great with working with us. Now, they had guidelines they have to follow just like we did (with the state), so when I talked with the state board (a little more than a week ago), I said, ‘I know you’re wanting this information (as to Calloway’s precinct choice), this is where we’re at,’ and the state board was good enough to say, ‘Let me make a few phone calls and we’ll get it taken care of.’”
In the most recent meeting of the county board, Faulkner had mentioned that the CFSB Center was being seen as a likely location, but at that time, she was not ready to go forward with saying that the Murray State facility was etched in stone as being that place. This was because talks were still ongoing, she said, and some logistical matters still needed to be negotiated, which is why when the board went ahead and approved pursuing the basketball facility, it was under a “wait-and-see” idea.
“It was wonderful that (the state board official) was able to stop what he was doing and whoever at the governor’s office was able to stop what they were doing and they were able to work with Murray State, which was also stopped what they were doing to listen. Then Murray State was able to email me and say, ‘Hey! We’ve got the confirmation and we’ll talk to you on such-and-such day.’
“Everybody involved with this has been prompt to show us good and kind attention that we really appreciate.”
Faulkner said the fact that the CFSB Center has been reserved for June 23 does one more important thing — give the community plenty of time to know where to vote.
Along with naming the June 23 precinct, Faulkner also said that in-person absentee voting at the Miller Annex will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays in the time frame of June 8-22. She said, as will be the case at Murray State, social distancing will be strongly encouraged, with tape marking spaces on the floor for voters to separate.
She also saId that the Miller Annex will offer multiple entrances, both from North Fourth, as well as from the parking area off Maple on the east side of the building. She also said it is possible that all four doors leading into the main assembly area of the building, where ballots will be cast, will be used in an effort allow traffic to flow quicker. She said about 10 privacy screens will be available for paper ballots and four electronic machines will also be in place.
Also, anyone wishing to avoid what are expected to be heavier-traffic areas than usual for the primary season can utilize mail-in voting up until June 22. Faulkner said ballots can be requested through June 16either online at GoVoteKy.com or through the Calloway clerk’s office by phoning 270-753-3923. Once a ballot is received, Faulkner suggests all voters make their choices as soon as possible and send the ballot to the clerk’s office, to avoid flirting with the deadline. All ballots must be postmarked by June 23.
Also, Faulkner said a drop-off box will be available on the south side of the Calloway County Courthouse downtown. However, this can only be used between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through June 22 because those ballots must be received and collected within the office hours of the clerk’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.