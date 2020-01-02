PADUCAH — The 42nd renewal of the Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts water ski club’s traditional New Year’s Day outing Wednesday had strong Calloway County representation.
Three of the nine skiers that chose to chance a lap around one of the finger lakes at the Twin Oaks Lake facility that comprises the club’s home were either Calloway County residents or natives. Another four or five witnesses to Wednesday’s activity also have Murray-area ties.
“I’ve got family from everywhere that came today,” said Calloway’s Bobby Hill, a longtime Ski Nuts member. “I’ve got kids coming from as far as New Mexico and I’ve got my oldest grandson (Austin Collins, who participated) and youngest grandson (Collin, 15 months) who are both out here today for this.
“No, I can’t think of (a better day).”
Adding to the positive feeling for Hill and the other eight skiers who went on the water Wednesday was the fact that no one got wet. That was a big difference from the first day of 2019.
“Yeah, I went in not once, but twice,” Hill said, recalling last year’s chilling experience of taking a fall on the takeoff from a boat dock, then falling a second time well into his run, far from the safety of the bank. “It was much better (this year) for sure. It wasn’t as cold as it’s been in past years today (mid-50s high temperatures, though water temperatures are believed to have been in the upper 30s).
“I’m very proud of being a part of it.”
Collins made one of the last journeys around the lake Wednesday, showing quite a bit of his grandfather’s flare for excitement toward the end, jumping a wooden pole, resulting in a strong fist pump and excited yell from the 17-year-old.
Before that, Hill had exhibited his trademark raised fist to signal his enthusiasm.
“Yeah, that was one of the old swimming poles (that helps mark a swim area for youngsters during summer tournaments), so I saw it and decided to jump it. I thought it was kind of cool,” said Collins, who has now been involved in 10 of the New Year’s outings, having managed to avoid a fall in every one of them.
“There’s not really (a way to plan not to fall). You just go out and focus on not falling,” he said. “I was probably 6 or 7 the first time I did this and I was scared to death. I didn’t get in that water. I actually started here when I was 2 (under Hill’s guidance). He first started me behind a lawn mower that would pull me in the grass (along the bank). After that, I’d be starting off the beach we have here.”
A particularly special part of Wednesday was the return of Collins’ aunt Brittany, who now resides in New Mexico, having been a standout Ski Nuts competitor in earlier years. In fact, she was so successful that she earned a scholarship to ski at national powerhouse Louisiana-Monroe, where, along with brother Tyler and Paducah Ski Nuts stablemate Carly Marquess, she was part of three NCAA national titles.
Wednesday marked the first time she had participated in the New Year’s outing in seven years.
“It was cold, but it was good to be on the water,” Brittany said. “I’m in New Mexico now and there’s no water – well, not much anyway. It’s a bit dry. I came home last year and skied once, but that was it. I’m not skiing on a regular basis now.
“To be honest, it was a little nerve racking (with her start from the dock) because I just haven’t done it in so long, but I love it. This is my childhood out here, and we were talking about it on the way down here today, I’d say 70 percent of my life has been spent here on this lake.
“This club and this sport in general means a lot to me and my entire family. (Collin) hasn’t started skiing yet, but as soon as he can start walking, we’re probably going to try it with him. It’s nice to be home and I said before I came back (for the holidays) that I was going to make it a point to be home to do this.”
Joe Burkhead – who along with wife Cathy owns the Twin Oaks facility as part of their home near the Reidland community of McCracken County – said things were looking quite iffy in the hours leading to Wednesday’s outing due to mechanical problems with the boat at Twin Oaks. Electrical issues threatened to cause this to be generated from the shore.
“We would’ve skied, but it would’ve been us skiing behind a four-wheeler, where you lay a piece of plywood and try to land the best way you could. That wasn’t going to be good, though,” Joe said. “We literally were down to our last straw. I mean, an hour before we were supposed to start today (at about noon), we were putting out feelers to people we knew asking if they had a boat that wasn’t in a major winterization that we might be able to use.
“We then thought about hot-wiring the pumps and that got it running. Then we take it out on the water to test it and, two-thirds of the way down, it quit on us, but we got it figured out.”
Burkhead said nine skiers is the highest number in 10 years for this event.
“That was great, and we had a lot of people come in from far away for this,” he said, listing the age range as 16 to 77. “And nobody got wet today.”
