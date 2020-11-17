Springville, Tenn.— Henry County, Tennessee authorities say that a Calloway County woman drowned, along with her dog, in an ATV accident Saturday in the Springville area of Kentucky Lake.
According to Radio NWTN, a 911 call was received at 3:51 p.m. Saturday about an ATV accident on the shoreline along Lake Hill Beach Estates and River Oaks Drive on Kentucky Lake.
According to the press release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Henry County EMS, Paris Landing Fire Department and Henry County Rescue Squad all responded to the call.
Beverly Evans, age 45, of Murray, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Investigation by deputies and Henry County Coroner Matt McClure determined that Evans and her dog were passengers on an ATV driven by Johnny Yates of Springville along the shoreline. According to the press release, a group of friends in three ATVs were together when Yates’ ATV flipped over in the water upside down.
With assistance from the members of the group, Yates was able to escape. CPR was begun on Evans when she was freed, but she and her dog perished in the accident.
