CALVERT CITY – The Calvert City Council voted Thursday evening to appoint council member Gene Colburn to finish the term of the late Mayor Lynn Jones, who died last week from a brief illness.
Council members left Jones’ seat open during the special call meeting as a tribute for his 22 years of service. The meeting was conducted via Zoom and live-streamed to the Calvert City YouTube page. Council member Kevin Stokes motioned to nominate Colburn to fill the mayor’s position. The council voted unanimously to select him to serve the remainder of Jones’ term.
A life-long resident of Calvert City, Colburn served the last 12 years on the city council. He is currently the director of operations for Estron Chemical in Calvert City.
“I want to express my gratitude and say thank you to my fellow council members,” Colburn said. “We work well together, and I enjoy working with you.”
“I had no doubt going into the meeting this evening that our council would come together with a unanimous vote,” said council member Tanara Babcock after the meeting. “At no surprise, Gene was at the top of everyone’s list. He has a great love for Calvert City and knowledgeable of the direction we’re headed to continue to see Calvert prosper. We’re in good hands.”
With Colburn selected as mayor, a seat is now open on the city council, so the council will appoint someone from the community to fill the vacant seat within the next 30 days. The next city council meeting is set for Feb. 8 via Zoom and can be watched live on the Calvert City YouTube page.
