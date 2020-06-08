CALVERT CITY – In 67 years, Calvert Drive-In owner John Harrington says 2020 is the first time the place that has attracted moviegoers from throughout several states has been closed in the month of June.
That is because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on countless activities that seemingly were fixtures in various communities throughout the world, from sports events to festivals to concerts. This has also been true of things that are proverbial must-haves of society, like doctor’s appointments, even court cases.
And it is from the legal side an activity called drug court resides, where people who have fallen into trouble with addiction are given a chance to dig out of this hole and put themselves back in position to function again in society. So, Thursday night, the Calvert Drive-In burst back to life, to provide the proverbial launching pad for the four graduates of the 2020 Kentucky 42nd Judicial Circuit Drug Court that covers Calloway and Marshall counties to restart their lives, sober.
Three members of the class are Calloway countians, Kaci Stubblefield, Brandon Lawrence and Kimmie Allen, with Anastasia Hawkins representing Marshall County. For Harrington, having the Calvert Drive-In serve as the host of this important event in these graduates’ lives was an honor.
“It’s what we’re all about,” he said. “We’re here for families and we try to have a family atmosphere and (Drug Court) is part of the idea of family in the strongest sense. Maybe it’s not with the entertainment side that we’re usually hoping to provide for families, but it is when it comes to some healing and some growth for these people. “It’s looking into the future, and we’re excited to be here for them.
“We’ve had a couple of weddings, some proposals, there’s even been live music. I guess this is the first ‘court’ session, but I feel honored. I’m glad we can do something.”
Getting to this point not only required a huge effort from the graduates – two years’ worth – but the staff as well. Because of the pandemic, the final three months of sessions – typically conducted in person with all participants and officials in the same room – had to be handled via videoconference in an attempt to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
In other words, at the very end of the program, a most important time, these four people had to face a potentially disruptive obstacle as they suddenly went from an atmosphere of intensive in-person contact to attending sessions through a computer screen.
However, 42nd Drug Court Coordinator Jeanie Carson of Kirksey said this year’s class is the definition of the word “tough.”
“They’ve been great,” Carson said, adding that, as the pandemic loomed in March, she was not very concerned about how the sudden change in the program’s format might affect the participants. “I wasn’t. The bunch that we have here, they’re pretty solid. This group accomplished so much and, yes, we feel that way about most of our graduates, but these guys really knocked it out of the park.”
Carson said the reason for her optimism was because she could see how sobriety was such an important thing to the class members. In the two years they were in the program, they had become very tight and that bond, she said, helped them stay focused.
By those final months, the participants had also obtained a strong taste of how sobriety felt as well, and this was particularly inspiring to Stubblefield.
“I love sobriety. It’s amazing,” said the eastern Calloway County resident, who has made major strides during her stint in Drug Court. She said she used to make bad choices, resulting in being on the wrong end of the law.
Now, she is the general manager at her business, she owns her own vehicle and she is expecting her first child.
“Oh man! It’s a big deal to me!” she said. “I did not really see myself here (two years ago). I was really immature and, in this program, I’ve grown up so much.”
One of the more memorable portions of this ceremony is hearing testimony from friends and family members through video presentations. This year, those videos appeared on the huge silver screen in Calvert City, where visitors were able to listen on the facility’s sound system, normally used for movies, from the comfort of their vehicles.
“For those of you who do not know my brother, he is one talented individual, when it comes to auto body repair, welding, painting. For years, I watched his addiction take away all of the things he has loved and is good at it,” said Gary Lawrence, Brandon’s brother, in his video.’ “Over the last two years, I have seen him grow into an outstanding person. One positive change is that he is a more reliable person. I can count on him to show up to work on time and take more pride in his work. I have also noticed how he is more reliable with his family duties also. He has a more positive impact on his family and they now can depend on him when he is needed.”
Judge James T. Jameson said the third Calloway County graduate, Allen, had a particularly interesting journey through Drug Court. He said she was rather combative at first when it came to the requirements, namely having to attain a GED, as well as employment, while she was enrolled in the program. Then, he fast-forwarded to how she made the decision to begin adhering to those rules and the changes she made.
“I had drug problem really bad,” Allen recalled of her time of being unable to break away from her drug of choice, methamphetamine. “I’d always done it as a kid, but when my mom passed away, it kind of took me down more and it got a lot worse.
“Did I think I’d be here? No. Not at all, at first. I was one of the ones that had a lot of struggles up and down through the program, and I fought it a lot at first but once I stopped fighting it and learned about myself, it just came. I’m very surprised.”
So when she approached Jameson Thursday night to receive a plaque in honor of her accomplishment, Allen, who is now a short time away from giving birth to twins, received the same treatment as everyone else. Normally, the ceremony is hosted at an indoor venue, like a church or auditorium, with the crowd consisting of family members, close friends and numerous court and law enforcement officials, applauding.
Thursday, it was in the form of the honking of horns of the dozens of vehicles parked at the drive-in, joined at times by the sirens of sheriff’s office vehicles.
“It’s surreal. Really? This is happening?” she said of the atmosphere in Calvert City. “That’s nice. It’s pretty cool.”
