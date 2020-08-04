PADUCAH — A Calvert City man was killed Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash on the Beltline overpass (U.S. 60) in Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department said witnesses reported that Chase T. Hansen, 24, of Calvert City, was riding a Yamaha motorcycle north around 8:05 p.m. Sunday when he passed a vehicle driving in the right-hand lane. The driver of the vehicle said that when Hansen rode back into the outside lane, it appeared that he lost control of the motorcycle and its front tire hit the curb.
Hansen was thrown from the motorcycle over a guardrail, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton.
The Beltline was closed except for one lane of traffic for more than two hours while the police department’s collision reconstruction team investigated the crash.
