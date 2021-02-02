CALVERT CITY – Calvert City Mayor Lynn Jones died over the weekend at the age of 70, the city announced in a news release.
The city said Jones, who served as mayor for 22 years, died on Saturday. The release said Jones began his service in city government when former mayor Kean McKinney appointed him to the Calvert City Water Board. He then became a council member and was elected Mayor in 1998.
“‘We’re pulling for you’ was a quote Mayor Lynn Jones said countlessly over the last trying year,” the city’s release said. “He pulled for his city and for its people to flourish and he believed in us enough to know that we would.”
“Mayor Jones was a great supporter of Kentucky Dam Village,” said Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park Manager Scot Ratzlaff. “His vision for the community was astounding. For this ‘carpet-bagger,’ his warmth, humor and support will be missed.”
The city said Jones enjoyed working in his garden, reading, “front-porch sitting” and working in his wood shop.
“He was married for more than 40 years to ‘Mrs. Nancy,’ a relationship that blessed him with two children and four grandchildren,” the city said. “He appreciated hard work and respected the difference in opinion. He was a tireless public servant who was passionate about his city.”
He was a friend, he was my mentor, he was our vision,” said City Administrator John Ward. “We are going to sorely miss him.”
Pastor Mike Donald of Pathway Baptist Church said he first met Jones at Kentucky Dam Marina. Their conversation centered around a phrase introduced to Pathway Baptist Church: “Capture the imagination of your community.”
“That is what Lynn did; he dreamed on how he could personally help Calvert City, Calvert Convalescent Center and his church,” Donald said. “Much of the improvements Calvert City experienced have Lynn’s handprint on it. He loved teaching his Sunday school class. I believe it was the highlight of his week. He will be missed by many, but it has been a joy and privilege to have walked with Lynn.”
“I know of no greater honor than to serve the people of this great community,” Jones was quoted as saying. “I am most proud to be from Calvert City, to make Calvert City my home, and to make Calvert City my future. The best of life is right here and that life is limited only by our imagination. So, let’s imagine big, another generation depends on us.”
