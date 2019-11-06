MURRAY — Tuesday, the Commonwealth of Kentucky made history by electing the first black candidate to an independent constitutional office.
That person is Daniel Cameron, a Republican Party candidate, who claimed Kentucky’s attorney general’s position with an impressive victory in Tuesday’s general election. Cameron, who had previously served as the general counsel of Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, gained 57.7 percent of the vote in his race with Democratic Party opponent Greg Stumbo, the former longtime House Majority Leader of the Kentucky House of Representatives.
In 2015, Jeanine Hampton was elected lieutenant governor as the running mate of gubernatorial candidate Matt Bevin, but that was not as an independent candidate.
“This is going to have a tremendous effect on the Commonwealth of Kentucky, I think this shows that this state is past (not electing someone because of race) and has now bridged that barrier,” said Murray’s Greg DeLancey, 1st District Chairman of the Kentucky Republican Party, discussing what Cameron brings to his new office.
“Having that Washington experience, where he was instrumental in the confirmation of a pair of (U.S.) Supreme Court justices I think helped him with voters, as well as him knowing the court system and knowing how it works.”
Stumbo attempted to paint Cameron as someone with not enough experience for holding the A.G. job, but DeLancey said he believes voters realized that courtroom experience, of which Cameron has little, is not the main point of emphasis.
“You’re not dealing with criminal court. You’re dealing with the laws and issues with government, and he is going to have a lot of people helping him with that as well,” DeLancey said.
The Kentucky secretary of state’s seat is also turning red after GOP candidate Michael G. Adams, a Paducah native, defeated former Miss America Heather French Henry, who, like Adams, was running for a state constitutional office for the first time.
Adams received 52.2% of the vote to Henry’s 47.8 in taking the seat formerly held by Democrat Alison Lundergan Grimes. Adams won Calloway County with 60.6% of the vote.
In this race, DeLancey said, where Stumbo attempted to use Cameron’s lack of courtroom experience against him in the A.G. race, it was Adams’ experience with election law that seemed to make the difference in this race.
“And that allowed Michael to have command of the facts,” DeLancey said of Adams, who has been an election attorney. “He also has several high-profile clients, including Vice President (Steve) Pence, so he knows how to fix things and he displayed that knowledge throughout this campaign.”
