MURRAY — Throughout the years, elected officials who are on the docket to speak at the annual Fancy Farm Picnic in Graves County have taken time to make appearances in communities throughout western Kentucky in the time leading up to the event.
Such was the case Friday afternoon in Murray. That was when someone at the center of a hot-button national issue — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron of Louisville — met with and spoke to several supporters at the Miller Courthouse Annex downtown.
Cameron is preparing to head to Washington to argue in front of the United States Supreme Court as to why a Kentucky law against live dismemberment abortions should be allowed to stand.
“We are really excited about Oct. 12,” the Republican said of a case that stems from a law having been approved three years ago by the Kentucky General Assembly. “We are excited that we are going to be defending that and we are going to do that to the best of our abilities.”
Cameron also said this battle will be personal. Also with the attorney general Friday was his wife, Makenze, who he married last year. And she is now pregnant with the couple’s first child.
“It really crystallizes why we get into these fights and why we advocate these positions,” he said. “And it hits home when you have your own child that you’re preparing for and praying over and you’re reading a lot of books about. I know I represent her and this one that’s soon to come.”
Cameron has been busy on other fronts, most notably battles with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, three of which have been decided in courts. He won two of those fights at the federal level, one to rescind a travel ban to outside states last year during the early stages of the pandemic, as well as an order to statewide churches to not have in-person services, again during the early stages of the pandemic when he was also ordering numerous businesses to shut their doors.
“We understand that the governor has to make these decisions,” Cameron said, ‘but it was our point of view that he had stepped outside of the constitutional bounds.”
That was also the argument Cameron made in front of the Kentucky Supreme Court concerning the governor’s emergency powers overall, where Cameron said Beshear made his decisions without consulting the GOP-dominated General Assembly. That resulted in a 9-0 decision in favor of the governor.
However, Cameron said that when it comes to the state and federal constitutions, he will always seek to protect the rights of Kentuckians.
“One of the things I’ve been talking about in the last few months is looking at our office and reframing the way we think about what we do, and the phrase I’ve settled on is the Covenant with the Commonwealth,” he said. “It’s a very simple message, one in which we talk about our responsibility to covenant with you all, here in Calloway County or wherever in all 120 of our counties, to make sure that you know that we are standing up and defending the constitutional values of our citizens.”
Cameron also said that the forthcoming birth of his son is at the center of a pair of other issues his office is currently tackling. One is human trafficking, specifically, with children, which he said happened 200 times last year in the commonwealth. The other is child abuse, where Kentucky ranks No. 1 in the nation for cases reported and investigated.
“That’s untenable,” Cameron said. “We cannot continue to go down that road.
“These are things where, regardless of your political affiliation, you can get behind.”
Cameron also announced the “Your Eyes Save Lives” initiative that urges all Kentuckians to be on the lookout for signs that a child may be involved in a human trafficking ring. Information is available at https://youreyessavelives.ky.gov.
