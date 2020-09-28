MURRAY – Murray State University students and several community members marched across campus Friday night to protest the decision to not press criminal charges against Louisville police officers for the death of Breonna Taylor.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday that after his office’s investigation, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted former Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) Det. Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment, a Class D felony. The other two officers involved in the March raid on Taylor’s apartment will not face charges.
Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenny Walker, said he fired his gun thinking the police were intruders when they tried to execute a warrant for a drug investigation. The police returned fire, which resulted in Taylor’s death. Cameron said that according to the law, the officers were justified in returning fire because it would be legally considered self-defense. The charges against Hankison were related to shots fired into neighbors’ apartments.
Friday’s march was organized by the Murray State College Democrats and began at Roy Stewart Stadium. Participants then marched up the hill while chanting and carrying signs toward the campus residential halls. The large crowd gathered at the amphitheater next to Elizabeth Hall, and participants took turns with a megaphone as they gave speeches calling for racial justice and police reform. Several said officers involved in the shootings of citizens should be held accountable for their actions, and several said they cried after Wednesday’s announcement that the officers would not be charged. One questioned how the Louisville Metro government could agree to settle a wrongful death lawsuit by paying the Taylor family $12 million while the LMPD officers are not legally held responsible for her death.
After the speeches finished, the crowd continued its march to the other side of campus. Murray State’s public radio station, WKMS, reported that after the march was over, some protesters marched downtown to the Confederate monument on the courthouse square, where they were met by supporters of the monument. A debate ensued, but the protest reportedly remained peaceful.
