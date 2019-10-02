MURRAY — Each year, Special Olympics of Kentucky offers a chance for supporters to literally jump in a lake in the middle of winter for the cause of giving children and adults with intellectual disabilities the chance to engage in athletic competition.
However, in the past few years, a new version of the popular Polar Plunge activity at Kentucky Lake has made its way to the Murray State University campus, hence the name “Campus Plunge.” And while this event may not involve a large body of water, using a water slide on a crisp October evening seems to more than satisfy everyone’s appetite for fun.
This year’s Campus Plunge, the sixth one at Murray State, is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at The Quad area on the campus’s south side.
“People have come to know what to expect with this and the (Murray State students) really get excited for it,” said Murray’s Laura Miller, who is the Area 1 Special Olympics coordinator that includes the Murray-Calloway County program, where she also serves as coordinator.
“What we also want people to know, though, is that this is not just for Murray State students. We want as many people out there as possible because the more people who show up, the more who are going to be able to learn about our program and why it’s so important.”
Anybody who wants to be part of Thursday’s event still has time to register at http://murraycampusplunge.com. To plunge, an entry fee of $40 is required, which can be raised by soliciting donations. All proceeds go to Special Olympics Kentucky.
Miller also said this year’s festivities are starting earlier than usual. A Happy Hour at Tap 216 is scheduled from 4-6 p.m., which is also the same time frame for registration. A costume contest starts at 6 with the plunging expected to begin at 6:30.
“When we first were having this, it was at the first part of November. This time, we may still have it in the daylight, which may not be the worst thing,” she said. “Plus it’s also been warm, so that may actually help us even more.”
Tap 216 is also incorporating a rebate day for Thursday’s event, with 20 percent of sales going to Special Olympics of Kentucky.
“Tap 216 has been great to us in the past and they’re helping us out again this time,” Miller said of the grill and bar establishment at the corner of 15th Street and Olive Boulevard, directly across from where the Plunge will occur. “Also, Great Lakes Brewing is partnering with us this year, so we’re very happy to have them.”
Last year's Campus Plunge raised more than $10,000, which Miller said is about the average amount for this event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.