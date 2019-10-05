MURRAY — For one year anyway, the annual Campus Plunge that raises funds for Special Olympics Kentucky could have been referred to as “the Solar Plunge.”
A subsidiary event of the annual Polar Plunge that has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars the last several winters for the commonwealth’s developmentally disabled children and adults who seek competition through sports, this year’s event on the Murray State University campus was accompanied by summer-like weather Thursday evening. That made for conditions that are much more comfortable than usual for participants and may have had a place in the event having a boost in both participation and funds raised.
When the splashing had concluded Thursday at the area known as The Quad, more than $12,000 had been raised, thanks to about 155 students, faculty, staff and others from throughout the community donating their time.
“This is nice for us because we definitely need the money,” said Area 1 Special Olympics Coordinator Laura Miller of Murray, who said the Murray-Calloway County Rockets program alone has a proverbial good news/bad news issue. “We have 140 of our athletes who have signed up for bowling this season, and that has me a little stressed because it’s estimated that this sport alone is going to need $18,000. That’s just for bowling.
“So it’s always great to get more money. Of course, that comes with the burden of having to do more fundraising and the fact that these college students are sacrificing themselves, with the fact that they’re really busy and could be spending their time and their limited resources on other things, is always so humbling.”
The event celebrated its sixth year Thursday. It is coordinated by Murray State’s National Student Speech Language Hearing Association organization. Its president, Emily Reed, participated in her fourth and final Campus Plunge.
“It’s a big stress relief for everybody (after a day of class). I almost couldn’t focus in class today because I couldn’t wait for it to get here,” she said of how participants would climb to the top of a large slide, then zoom their way into an awaiting water trough. “It’s getting bigger and bigger and that’s the fun part about this. We’ve got a total of 17 teams tonight, so that says that people are starting to get excited about this on campus.”
One of the teams participating is one that has been among the top fundraisers the past few years, Murray State University police. Chief Jamie Herring said this is something in which his officers always look forward to participating.
“Law enforcement has been involved with Special Olympics for many years,” said Herring, who came to Murray State after serving several years in North Carolina, which is the home to one of Special Olympics’ biggest events nationally, the Law Enforcement Torch Run. “I’d say that I’ve raised probably $100,000, maybe more, over the years for Special Olympics. It’s because I think everybody should be able to participate in sports and intellectually disabled people shouldn’t be excluded from that.”
There was no excluding demonstrated Thursday. Several Rockets athletes were in attendance and took part in not only plunging, but other activities, such as corn hole, which was sponsored by newcomer Great Lakes Brewing Co. at nearby Tap 216, and several dances in which the athletes were joined by students. There was even a round of Rock, Paper, Scissors in which those groups also came together.
However, it was a non-athlete that perhaps made the biggest statement Thursday. Junior student Miracle Clark, a native of Nashville, Tennessee now residing in Murray, was born with cerebral palsy, which prevents her from participating athletics. Her belief in the cause, though, drove her to willingly ask a member of the NSSLHA, junior Cheyenne Hoffman of Crystal Lake, Illinois, to dump a bucket of ice water on her to open the evening’s water fun.
“I figured it would be nice because it’s hot outside. It’s a good cause. And I wanted to!” said Clark, who is confined to a wheelchair. “It’s all about advocating for equal rights for people with disabilities and that’s been me my whole life.
“I am not (a Special Olympics athlete) but I can relate. At first, they weren’t going to let me do this, but I was like, ‘Hey! I want to do it.’ So they made it happen tonight and we had fun doing it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.