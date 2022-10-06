MURRAY – The Kentucky Cancer Program, through a partnership with the Calloway County Cooperative Extension Service and Murray-Calloway County Hospital, is offering a series of nutrition education classes for cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers. The first class will be Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 3:30 p.m.
The program consists of eight classes, which will be held every Tuesday at the Extension office at 93 Extension Way, off of U.S. Hwy 641 N. The program runs through Dec. 6; the class will not meet on Nov. 22.
Sessions begin with short presentations on cancer-related topics, then transition to a cooking class led by Myrna Vazquez, Family and Consumer Science (FCS) Program assistant for the Calloway County Cooperative Extension. Each class runs approximately one to one-and-a-half hours.
KCP is a state-mandated program started by the General Assembly 40 years ago, with offices located throughout the state. KCP Cancer Control Specialist for the Purchase Region Angie Timmons said, this year, she was charged with developing a program around survivorship.
“We were trying to target that group because we know it’s a need; and we felt like if people came together, they also form their own little support group – they can talk to each other,” Timmons explained. “I think if people would just give it a chance and come out, they would really enjoy it.”
Knowing that the nutritional needs of cancer patients and survivors are unique, she wanted to develop a nutrition education program. She partnered with the Extension Service because they already have established, evidence-based nutrition programs, as well as appropriate facilities where classes could be held. The hospital got involved to address topics from a medical perspective because that is beyond the scope of practice for Extension agents.
MCCH Cancer Program Coordinator Joy Nolcox said that representatives from the hospital will lead discussions around nutrition and exercise that focus on needs specific to those of cancer patients and survivors, such as the importance of protein and ways to keep up strength post-cancer treatment.
“It’s not like they’re sitting through an entire class,” Nolcox assured. “They hear from us for 10-15 minutes; then they cook with Myrna. And Myrna makes a lot of healthy recipes, so it’s really good that this is linked with her classes.”
The cooking portion is actually a course developed by the University of Kentucky that Vazquez teaches regularly for the general public called Healthy Choices for Everybody. It covers seven topics over eight sessions. Topics include MyPlate, knowing limits for sodium and sugar intake, meal planning and food safety, among others.
“It’s a basic nutrition class, but I want them to use (the information) to have a conversation with their medical provider,” Vazquez said. “If they have concerns about an area, then they have basic information on that topic and can have a conversation with their doctor. I don’t get into their medical situation.”
Vazquez said that she tailors the course to the needs and interests of the participants. For example, if the group expresses interest in a particular vegetable, Vazquez will use recipes that showcase it.
“My goal with every session that I have is to cover a recipe related to breakfast, lunch and dinner, and I have a snack recipe and then have a drink, most likely a smoothie, recipe,” Vazquez explained. “For each class, I try to have at least six recipes to showcase, which they will do themselves. That way, at the end of the session, they go home with a whole day’s worth of recipes.”
In addition to the cooking class, Vazquez provides written materials, which are also available in Spanish. Participants also receive kitchen tools to take home. Vazquez said she gives out at least two items per class.
“You wouldn’t believe the nice stuff that (the Extension office) gives people,” Timmons said. “I have aprons to give people, but the Extension office has all kinds of cutting boards and utensils, just neat little kitchen things that they give out. People would enjoy it if they came.”
“It’s hard sometimes to eat healthy,” Nolcox acknowledged. “Myrna’s got good tips on how to really make it taste good and get healthy nutrients out of your food when it’s most important. When you’re in recovery, it’s really important to get all the nutrients you can out of your food and not rely on foods that are super-processed. And not everybody knows how to cook. Cooking is not easy, but Myrna makes it easy.”
