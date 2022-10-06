MURRAY – The Kentucky Cancer Program, through a partnership with the Calloway County Cooperative Extension Service and Murray-Calloway County Hospital, is offering a series of nutrition education classes for cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers. The first class will be Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 3:30 p.m.

The program consists of eight classes, which will be held every Tuesday at the Extension office at 93 Extension Way, off of U.S. Hwy 641 N. The program runs through Dec. 6; the class will not meet on Nov. 22.

