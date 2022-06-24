MURRAY – A mayoral candidate is accusing the current mayor of Murray of cheating when ballot positions were drawn at the Calloway County Courthouse earlier this month.
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers is being challenged in November’s general election by Clif Darnell, who previously ran for the same office in 2018. Darnell did not make it past the primary that year, and Rogers ultimately won the general election over opponent Ed Davis. This year, Darnell is Rogers’ only challenger, so neither was on the ballot for May’s primary election.
The order in which candidates are placed on the ballot is determined by a public drawing. Kentucky statute requires ballot positions to be drawn on “the Thursday following the first Tuesday after the first Monday in June preceding the regular election.” Candidates drew their ballot positions on June 9 at the courthouse.
Darnell said that during the drawing, he saw Rogers pull a ping-pong ball with a number on it from the box Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner was holding, glance at it and put it back to draw another number. He said that after telling Faulkner what he believed Rogers had done, he filed an open records request to the county judge-executive’s office to obtain security footage of the drawing. The video he received shows the drawing from an overhead vantage point that was taken by a security camera mounted on the ceiling, and Darnell later posted it on Facebook.
Darnell said he believes the security footage indisputably proves that Rogers cheated to gain the higher position on the ballot, and he also thinks the alleged action should be grounds for disqualification. However, Kentucky statute does not lay out any procedure for how to handle an allegation of purposefully drawing twice to gain a more favorable ballot position. He said he could not find another example in Kentucky or U.S. history of anyone being accused of something similar. He added that he thinks the alleged incident should be investigated and should set a precedent for specific procedures to be put in place if any other similar allegation is made in the future.
Rogers said Thursday that he was advised to not comment on the specifics of Darnell’s accusation.
“Upon advice of counsel, I will not respond to my opponent’s comments,” Rogers said in a statement. “Further questions should be routed to our county clerk.”
Faulkner said Darnell had informed her office of his complaint, but she said she has no comment at this time.
