MURRAY – While electric vehicles likely won’t be considered mainstream for at least a few more years, managers of local dealerships agree that they are indeed the future.
David Parker, owner of Parker Ford, said there seems to be “an incredible mania” surrounding electric vehicles – or EVs – right now, and it’s happening very quickly.
“It seems like the mania around EVs has come on so fast, and there are some upstarts; there’s a truck company called Rivian that’s getting a lot of press and obviously, Tesla is the leader in it at the moment,” Parker said. “Ford has three electric vehicles at present. There’s an electric Mustang called a Mach-E, and this summer, there will be a truck coming out called the Lightning (an update of the best-selling F-150 pickup), and it’s supposed to be incredibly fast. The torque and horsepower of these things, because of the ability to program like a computer, the electric components of it can cause it to be a very fast vehicle.”
Parker said the local dealership first became involved with EVs and hybrid electrics in the 2000s with the Fusion and Focus, and they installed what Parker was told at the time was the first charging station in Murray. Recently, the dealership went from having two chargers to four in anticipation of increasing demand in the next few years. Before the EV industry can truly go mainstream, though, Parker said he thinks manufacturers will need to develop a battery that can hold considerably more power than anything currently on the market.
“I’ve heard that some of the Teslas don’t have a long range, and that’s really the challenge to the carmakers right now – to be able to find something where you can go 400 or 500 miles without a charge,” Parker said. “… (Right now) the downtime of stopping to charge can slow down a trip for sure, where it’s maybe a 10-minute gas-up (for normal vehicles) and then you go again. So that’s the biggest challenge right now, getting batteries to the capability of long-range travel. They’re going to get it; they really will.”
Mike Scott, general manager at Dwain Taylor Chevrolet Buick GMC, said that although it’s obvious to anyone in the industry how intent auto-makers are to making the transition to fully electric, it’s impossible to predict how quickly that will happen and how long it will take to catch on with the general public.
“I might have a little more insight than just the average consumer, but really our knowledge is very limited at this point,” Scott said. “My understanding is that by the year 2025, GM plans on having 30 models of EVs that are totally electric – not hybrids, not partially electric. That’s obviously three years away. … It seems like it’s happening extremely fast.
“We all know that Tesla broke the ice on the EVs and it seems like everyone else is trying to catch up, but GM does appear to be very serious about the EV market. (That’s evident from) every email I get from GM, and, of course, I read a lot from the National Automobile Association and sometimes get daily briefings from them two or three times a day. General Motors, along with Ford and all the rest of them, look like they’re spending billions of dollars in research and development.”
Scott agreed with other local car dealers that battery life will have to be greatly extended before the average consumer will buy in, but even if that hurdle is overcome, there will need to be far more charging stations available and a vast army of mechanics across the country that know how to do routine maintenance and make repairs.
“The servicing aspect of it is one of the other challenges I can see ahead, because there is obviously going to have to be a lot of retraining in all the service departments,” Scott said. “The EV is a totally different vehicle, especially the powertrain (the system designed to propel a vehicle forward). You’ll still have the transmission and you’ll still have axles and that type of thing, but there will be no combustion engine. It’s just strictly an electric motor that’s going to operate the whole thing, so there’s going to be a lot of challenges ahead and GM dealers, along with all dealers, are going to have to totally retrain their techs to be ready for all these new products.”
Zach Jameson, internet sales manager for David Taylor Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram-Fiat, said the dealership already has a EV charging station behind the building, although he thought most Calloway County residents are probably unaware of that. He said that while they are not currently selling any EVs, the coming product line is already demonstrating what he sees as an inevitability.
“We do know that this next year will be the last year for all of our (Dodge) SRT brands, and we’re assuming everything is about to go to electric,” Jameson said. “So Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram is basically going to be the last brand to go to electric compared to everybody else. The plans are that our big muscle cars will be going straight electric, and we’ve actually looked into maybe getting some charging stations up here for the public and for all the vehicles that we’re going to be getting in. So it’s coming, and I would say in the next 10-15 years, 90% of our new vehicles will be electric. That’s how I see it coming.”
Like most car dealers, Jameson said his biggest question is also how to deal with long trips. He said most EVs currently will go a maximum of 300-350 miles on one charge, so a 1,000-mile trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for example, will pose a challenge for people that gas-powered vehicles do not.
“My biggest question is: how quickly can you get the cars charged?” Jameson said. “And is a trip to Florida going to take two days instead of eight hours or 15 hours?”
Jameson said he also wonders if, once charging stations are everywhere, how much it will cost to charge your vehicle. He said he thinks charging stations will one day be akin to today’s gas stations, but at this point, he has no idea how the cost will compare to filling up your tank now.
“It’s going to be just like filling up your gas tank,” he said. “You’ll get charged, because electric isn’t free.”
Andy Foley, general manager of Toyota of Murray, said that while Toyota has not yet made an all-electric vehicle, they recently introduced two plug-in hybrids, the Prius Prime and the RAV4 Prime. He said the Murray dealership does not currently have any on the lot, but it has sold several Prius Primes and two RAV4 Primes since last year. According to Toyota’s website, the Environmental Protection Agency estimates that RAV4 Prime can drive 42 miles on a full charge and the Prius Prime can drive 25 miles on a full charge.
“They are electric vehicles to a certain range, but then they have a gas engine and batteries that run like a traditional hybrid,” Foley said. “So you get the benefit of in-town driving (on an electric charge) but you also get the benefit of being able to put some gas in it and get phenomenal fuel economy and have unlimited distance … Those vehicles are basically designed for people that live in the same town they work in and maybe drive 15, 20 or 30 miles to work and back each day. They would never have to use gas (on a daily basis).”
Foley said that while Toyota does see all-electric vehicles as a future standard that is on its way, its strategy is make vehicles that are more practical for the current consumer environment until the electrical grid can support EVs on a massive scale.
“They’re very deliberate in what they do, and they don’t think going 100% from gas to EV is the short-term answer like some other manufacturers do, for multiple reasons,” Foley said. “The biggest reason is they don’t think we have the infrastructure. That’s not from an infrastructure standpoint of where you can plug in at different places, because that would be relatively easy to install. You could probably go and put plug-ins at different locations in a city fairly easily and fairly quickly. What they’re saying is we don’t have the infrastructure from a power standpoint.
“In other words, when you start plugging into the grid, there’s not enough power to supply the homes in addition to their cars. That’s the biggest thing; we’ve had a lot of rolling blackouts across the country for snowstorms or peak power demands in the summer or winter, when (utility companies) ask you to turn your heat or air down so it doesn’t use so much at peak times. Our infrastructure is already packed, so when you start adding a bunch of EVs to that, you’re going to have even more issues. So Toyota thinks (all-electric vehicles) is something down the road and they are preparing and they do have EVs in the works, but they really feel like making more of our models hybrids is probably the shorter-term answer and will bridge that gap between gas and purely EV because it gives you the range that Americans are used to going.”
Toyota’s website says there are currently more than 26,000 charging stations across the U.S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.