PADUCAH – After 24 years and nine months of incarceration, Michael Carneal is up for parole. Victims of the Heath High School shooting presented their impact statements to the parole board panel on Monday, and on Tuesday, it was the shooter’s turn to make his case for being released.
Michael Carneal was 14 years old on Dec. 1, 1997, when he brought multiple stolen guns to school and opened fire on his classmates in the lobby of Heath High School. He pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murder, attempted murder and burglary charges and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years.
Parole board members Ladeidra Jones and Larry Brock, who conducted both hearings, did not reach a consensus following Tuesday’s offender hearing, which means Carneal must now go before the full parole board for final determination when it meets on Monday. The board could choose to release Carneal, defer him for 120 months or require him to serve out the rest of his life sentence.
If granted parole, Carneal said he plans to live with his parents initially, but noted that he would eventually like to live independently. As far as employment, he is not particular about where he works or what his job is.
“It’s important for us to know that you have support on the outside,” Jones said, “but what’s most important is for you to share with the board why or how you will avoid making the same or similar decision that you made that brought you into the institution.”
In response, Carneal advised that the most crucial thing for him to be successful on the outside is maintaining his mental health care and going to counseling. He added that he has learned to accept help when it is offered and that, sometimes, he needs to seek it out.
Upon being asked about his specific mental health diagnoses, Carneal responded by saying that he has received several different diagnoses through the years. At this point, he does not pay attention to “the labels,” and said he is more concerned with being honest with his providers and following their advice.
Prior to entering a plea of guilty but mentally ill, he was evaluated by five mental health professionals, but there was no agreement as to any potential diagnoses, according to Judge William L. Knopf’s opinion in Carneal vs. Commonwealth of Kentucky.
“Michael’s condition fluctuated over time and he has not been fully cooperative in describing his paranoid fears and other symptoms,” Dr. Dewey Cornell said in 1998. “It is possible that Michael is in the early states of schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder.”
Cornell re-evaluated Carneal in 2004 and diagnosed him with paranoid schizophrenia. On multiple occasions, starting in 2004, Carneal has attempted to withdraw his guilty plea but has been denied each time. He filed for relief from the McCracken Circuit Court judgment against him, seeking a new trial on the grounds of newly-found evidence, that his guilty plea was invalid due to him not being competent to enter it, him having ineffective representation and the “belated discovery of his insanity.”
Carneal described to Jones and Brock that he felt like an outcast at the time of the shooting. He was hearing voices and felt “extremely hyper-suspicious.”
“It got to the point where I was hearing things in my mind, to do certain things, and I was doing them,” Carneal explained. “I wasn’t strong enough, or I wasn’t thinking properly enough to evaluate what I was being told to do and I just found myself doing them.”
He discussed one of the first episodes of doing something that voices in his head were telling him to do, recalling pulling a pistol out of a lockbox in his father’s closet. As he was looking at the gun, a voice told him to shoot himself, he said. Carneal described putting the gun to his head and in his mouth but said that, for some reason, he could not pull the trigger.
“To me, that shows that, at any point in time, I should have been able to do what I was hearing to do,” he said. “In my mind, I think now, maybe any time that happened, I should’ve been able to not do it.”
Carneal acknowledged that he still hears voices that tell him to do things, such as scream. He said sometimes the things the voices tell him to do seem silly to him but that, most of the time, they are telling him to harm himself. He noted as recently as “a couple of days” prior to the hearing, a voice told him to jump off the stairs.
“I’m able to not do it and rationalize that it’s not something that I should do and (that) what I’m hearing is not real,” he said and added that, “on a subconscious level, it is something that is inside of my mind; this is produced by my mind, and it’s troubling to me that anything that I’ve heard at any point in my life was part of me.”
Jones noted the parole board is charged with maintaining public safety and asked Carneal if he believed the board would be doing that if they were to release him, given that he is still hearing voices.
“I have only one instance of violence in my institutional record, and I’m able now to rationalize what I am thinking and what I’m experiencing,” Carneal replied. “It’s not something I have acted on for a very long time, decades.”
Carneal noted understanding that it will take time for him to adjust to life outside of prison. He said he thinks having strong family support is key along with trusting that people who are trying to help him actually have his best interest in mind, which he says he is now able to do. He was very clear that he intends to continue psychiatric treatment, including taking medications and attending counseling, if he is released.
About the shooting itself, Carneal said there is no justification for his actions. He believes that a number of factors in his life – his mental health, age and maturity level – led to the attack, but, in retrospect, he believes it happened because he was “a coward.”
“I was 14 at the time, and I had not experienced anything in life, really,” he said. “I didn’t know exactly the effect of what I would do; eventually I didn’t know what that would actually mean. I didn’t know the hurt and the pain it would cause people. I was ignorant to that.”
Jones clarified through a series of questions that, at the age of 14, Carneal was aware of the difference between right and wrong and knew killing people was wrong. However, Carneal said he did not fully realize at the time the extent of the pain it would cause people. While he said he understands that now, it did not seem “real” to him at the time.
When Brock’s turn for questioning came, he began by asking Carneal how he thinks the community perceives him.
“That I’m a monster,” he said. “I believe that’s what people think of me. I understand that sentiment. I understand why people would think that.”
Brock also pressed Carneal on his understanding of the impact he has had on the victims and their families, that they never get respite from the consequences of his actions. He likened their experience to being in a “prison of their own.”
“It’s something that I can’t even imagine, the way that I have made all these people – not just the victims and the victims’ family and friends but also the community, the destruction I’ve caused in their life,” Carneal said. “… I think of that often.”
“I think some would probably argue that your actions, what you did that day, set the stage for all of the school shootings that have followed in the modern era,” Brock said. “What’s your thought on that?
“Even today, when these things happen, I feel responsible for them on some level,” Carneal said. “When I was initially arrested, for about a year after that, I wasn’t in a situation where I had media access, so I didn’t realize a lot of this stuff was going on. Then in ’99, when I was sent to the Northern Kentucky Youth Development Center, there was a little bit more newspaper and magazine access, and that’s when Columbine happened; and I really feel responsible for that. That’s when I became suicidal and I attempted to hurt myself; and I had to be sent to a hospital because of that.”
Before Jones and Brock began their deliberations, Carneal was allowed to make a final statement.
“I want to say to you (the parole board) and the victims and the victims’ friends and families and the whole community that I’m sorry for what I did,” Carneal said before Jones and Brock began their deliberations. “I know it’s not going to change anything; it’s not going to make anything better, but I want them to know that I am sorry for what I did.”
