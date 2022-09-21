PADUCAH – After 24 years and nine months of incarceration, Michael Carneal is up for parole. Victims of the Heath High School shooting presented their impact statements to the parole board panel on Monday, and on Tuesday, it was the shooter’s turn to make his case for being released.

Michael Carneal was 14 years old on Dec. 1, 1997, when he brought multiple stolen guns to school and opened fire on his classmates in the lobby of Heath High School. He pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murder, attempted murder and burglary charges and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

